Susan Kihika Reveal Why She Chose to Give Birth In The US

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has publicly addressed her decision to give birth in the United States, stating that it was primarily to protect her dignity as a leader. Susan Kihika reveals her perspective on this significant decision.

She highlighted that the challenges of childbirth, particularly as a public figure, can be overwhelming, and she sought a supportive environment to navigate this personal experience.

Kihika emphasized that her choice was made with careful consideration of her responsibilities and the need to maintain her well-being.

Speaking on Thursday, June 5, Kihika noted that the nature of her position made it uncomfortable to give birth locally, especially in Nakuru hospitals where the medical staff are her juniors. Governor Susan Kihika’s decision was rooted in maintaining professional boundaries.

She explained that the decision was not an act of disregard for local health facilities but rather a matter of maintaining her image.

“I’m sure you women did not fight me when I went to give birth. As you know, I am also a woman; I went to do what we must do as women. Do you know that I am the governor? And that the doctors and nurses, especially in Nakuru, serve under me?

“Did you want me to expose myself to them at the delivery table? What image would they have of me after that? Won’t they be undressing me in their minds when having meetings with them? That is why I had to travel to the US to protect my image,” she said.

Her extended absence from office during this period sparked public debate and scrutiny. Critics raised concerns about the timing of her leave, especially amidst significant issues in Nakuru’s healthcare sector, including a shortage of medical staff and equipment. Governor Susan Kihika’s reveal of her reasons prompted varied reactions from the public.

Some residents and political figures argued that her absence may have contributed to a leadership vacuum and hindered the county’s response to these challenges.

In contrast, women’s rights groups and some lawmakers defended Kihika’s decision, emphasizing that maternity leave is a legal entitlement and that her choice to give birth abroad should not be politicized. They underscored that childbirth is a personal matter and that women leaders should not face undue criticism for fulfilling their maternal responsibilities.

While Governor Kihika has not provided a specific rationale for choosing to give birth in the U.S., her situation underscores broader discussions about the intersection of public service, personal choices, and the expectations placed on women in leadership roles.

