Many Kenyans abroad are achieving great professional success—but behind the titles and

achievements, many are quietly carrying stress and burnout, cultural disconnection, and emotional fatigue trying to balance everything from careers, caring for family back home and here.

Some of our challenges:

 The Hidden Cost of Success Abroad

While career wins are common, the cost to mental and emotional health often goes

unspoken—especially among midlife professionals and women balancing caregiving and global careers.

- Advertisement -

 What the Wellness Gap Looks Like

Kenyans abroad face unique stressors: cross-cultural parenting, menopause in silence, career stagnation, and the pressure to support family back home while surviving in unfamiliar systems.

 Tembeya Wellness Retreats: A Culturally Rooted Solution Founded by global HR consultant and wellness coach Wangari Kamau, Tembeya offers transformational

sessions/retreats that are non-religious and designed to focus on mind, body and spirit using meditation and coaching embedded in cultural intelligence to reset and realign.

 Healing for our Community

Designed with the Kenyan diaspora in mind-blending professional development with emotional healing and identity reconnection.

- Advertisement -

How to get help:

As a former HR Leader and now certified wellness coach and retreat facilitator, Wangari Kamau, Founder of Tembeya Wellness Retreats work with individuals and corporate teams to foster healing, resilience, and growth—from stress management related to burnout, to menopause, to the emotional side of retirement planning. https://tembeyawellnessretreats.com/

The Missing Piece in Kenyan Diaspora Success Stories