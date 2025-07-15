Bob Mwiti: The Man Helping Kenyans Study Abroad

In a rapidly changing world, the pursuit of education has never been more vital, and for many Kenyans, the dream of studying in America is becoming a tangible reality, thanks to the visionary efforts of Bob Mwiti.

As a dedicated advocate for educational access, Mwiti is breaking down barriers and unlocking opportunities that empower young Kenyans and now Africans to pursue a university education abroad.

His innovative programs and mentorship initiatives not only illuminate the pathway to studying in the United States but also inspire a generation to dream big. With stories of resilience and triumph, Mwiti’s journey underscores the importance of accessibility in higher education.

What is the International Scholars Program (ISP)?

Evolution & Reach: In 2018, Bob Mwiti co-founded the original Kenya Airlift Program. Over time, it rebranded into the International Scholars Program to broaden its mandate beyond Kenya and embrace top STEM/business master’s aspirants from across Africa.

Foundational Mission: ISP guides students end-to-end—from application to U.S. or Canadian universities, GMAT/GRE prep, visa processes, relocation, and even post-graduation career & immigration support.

Core Offerings & Impact

1.Comprehensive Funding

Partners with a U.S. lender to provide unsecured international student loans (up to US $50K), plus relocation loans via a Kenyan SACCO.

Assists students in obtaining graduate and teaching assistantships covering half of tuition plus stipends—covering both academic and living costs.

2. Academic & Test Prep Support

Intensive GMAT/GRE training ensures applicants meet strong score thresholds (e.g, GMAT 550+)

3. Career & Immigration Pathways

Prepares students for U.S. job markets post-graduation, focusing on IT/business fields in high demand for H-1B sponsorship and eventual green-card eligibility.

Some graduates are absorbed into Appstec America, Bob’s Tampa-based AI/ML/RPA consultancy, to support real-world career transitions.

4. Scale & Recognition

Over 2,000 applicants and hundreds of placements; more than US $1 million in assistantships awarded.

Hundreds of students sponsored for U.S. university programs in 2024 alone.

Recipient of the prestigious 2021 ICEP Global Impact Award for exceptional educational leadership.

Bob Mwiti’s Personal Journey

Humble origins: Grew up in Meru County, bounced back from four visa rejections, earned a master’s at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2009, then built his career in Tampa, earning a U.S. green card (2016) and founding Appstec (2017).

Full-circle giving: Has flown his former math teacher to the U.S, sponsored trips and fees for mentors in Kenya, and opened ISP offices in Meru, Nairobi, Tampa, and Harare.

Why the ISP Matters

Holistic support: Addresses funding, test prep, visas, and post-study career integration.

STEM/business focus: Enables easier employment and immigration due to high U.S. demand in these fields.

Legacy & vision: Continues the spirit of Tom Mboya’s 1960s Kennedy Airlifts—empowering Kenyan talent to uplift national prosperity.

Getting Involved

ISP actively recruits high-achieving students for STEM/business master’s in the U.S. & Canada, with support from its Tampa HQ and African field offices.

In summary: Bob Mwiti has transitioned from benefitting from U.S. education to architecting a program that holistically uplifts hundreds of African students, guiding them through the full journey—academic, financial, professional, and migratory.

