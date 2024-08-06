Leap To Success: Daniel Njuguna Embarks on Journey to the U.S

It was all joy at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Daniel Njuguna, who is heading to the University of Louisville in Kentucky, to pursue a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering through the International Scholars Program.

Daniel shared how he immediately embraced the opportunity when he first encountered the ISP. “The moment I learned about this incredible program, I knew it was a journey worth taking” he said.

Daniel is eager to acquire advanced skills and knowledge during his time at the University of Louisville, with a clear vision of bringing these skills back to Kenya to contribute to his home country’s development.

As he prepared to board his flight, Daniel expressed deep appreciation for his family, who have been unwavering in their support throughout this process.

He also extended his thanks to the International Scholars Program for providing the platform that made his dreams a reality.

Daniel Njuguna’s journey to the University of Louisville is a testament to the transformative power of education. As he takes this significant step towards his future, Daniel carries with him the hopes and aspirations of his loved ones and the promise of returning to Kenya equipped to make a meaningful difference.

