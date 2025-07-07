Caroline Wanga Inspiring and Revealing New Memoir

In a world often marred by challenges and setbacks, resilience emerges as a beacon of hope. Caroline Wanga’s new memoir, “Unveiling Resilience,” takes readers on an empowering journey through her life’s trials and triumphs.

With poignant storytelling and a spirit that refuses to back down, Wanga shares her personal narrative, illustrating how she navigated adversity and transformed obstacles into stepping stones.

From her early struggles to her rise as a leader, her experiences resonate with anyone seeking inspiration in their own lives.

Caroline Wanga’s Inspiring Journey in Her New Memoir

The new memoir, I’m Highly Percent Sure: A Memoir of Intuition, Instigation, and the Bold Pursuit of Purpose was launched on May 6, 2025. It’s already drawing acclaim for its candid, witty, and deeply inspiring storytelling.

Why it’s so compelling

Heritage & Overcoming Odds:

Wanga opens with her Kenyan roots, navigating life as a teenage mother and rising through corporate America—even as others underestimated her—anchoring herself firmly in her upbringing.

Intuition as a guiding force

A central theme: treating intuition like an “endocrine system” for authenticity and purpose. She shares personal frameworks like her “Architecture of Authenticity” and “5‑Fails‑A‑Day” method to encourage embracing failure and trusting inner wisdom.

Purpose-driven success

From her 15-year tenure at Target—where she became Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Culture Officer—to leading Essence Ventures, Wanga illustrates how authenticity fueled her professional ascent and allowed her to drive meaningful change.

“Instigational” inspiration

Rejecting passive motivation, Wanga urges readers to feel their journey—encouraging action and introspection over analysis, and empowering them to shift environments rather than compromise identity.

Voices from the media & community

Business Wire/BPRW highlight her transparent, “instigational” style and her call to feel not just think, her frameworks for purpose, and her leadership at Essence Ventures—driving Black economic empowerment.

Barnes & Noble praises its “rich, transparent, and witty” tone, underscoring her lifelong tension between intuition and self-doubt, and her mission to inspire readers to embrace purpose.

Audible reviews, with perfect 5★ ratings, commend Wanga’s sharp wit and authentic narration—many noting how her voice adds depth to her narrative.

About Caroline A. Wanga

Born in Kenya, moved to the U.S. at age 12, became a teenage mom at 17, and persisted through college and early work struggles.

After nearly 10 years in nonprofits, she joined Target as an intern and worked her way up to a C-suite role focused on diversity and culture .

In 2020, she joined Essence Ventures, where she now leads as President & CEO, while also co‑founding WangaWoman LLC, aimed at “Democratizing Authenticity”.

