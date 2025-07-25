Discovering Malta: Essential Tips for Kenyans Abroad

Malta, a Mediterranean gem, beckons with its rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes. For Kenyans living abroad, this small yet captivating island nation offers an array of experiences that blend the old with the new.

With its warm climate, friendly locals, and modern amenities, Malta is not just a destination; it’s a place to call home. From exploring ancient ruins to savoring delicious Maltese cuisine, every corner of this archipelago tells a story waiting to be discovered.

Whether you’re seeking a new adventure, a serene escape, or a chance to build a life in a diverse environment, our comprehensive guide to Malta will equip you with essential tips and insights.

Join us as we unlock the treasures of Malta, ensuring you make the most of your journey and embrace all that this enchanting country has to offer.

Why Kenyans Should Consider Malta

Malta, a picturesque island nation nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, offers a unique blend of ancient history and modern living. For Kenyans living abroad, Malta presents an appealing option for several reasons.

First and foremost, the island’s strategic location makes it a gateway to both Europe and North Africa, providing ample opportunities for travel and exploration. Additionally, Malta boasts a robust economy driven by industries such as tourism, finance, and information technology, ensuring a stable and prosperous environment for expatriates.

The weather in Malta is another significant draw. With over 300 days of sunshine each year, the island’s warm climate provides a stark contrast to the often cold and dreary weather experienced in many parts of Europe.

For Kenyans accustomed to the equatorial climate, Malta offers a familiar and comfortable environment. The island’s stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and scenic landscapes provide ample opportunities for outdoor activities and relaxation, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a balance between work and leisure.

Furthermore, Malta’s cultural diversity and welcoming community make it an attractive option for Kenyans. The Maltese people are known for their hospitality and friendliness, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for newcomers.

The island’s rich history, which spans thousands of years, is reflected in its architecture, traditions, and festivals, offering a vibrant and engaging cultural experience. For Kenyans looking to immerse themselves in a new and exciting environment, Malta presents an ideal choice.

Understanding Malta’s Culture and Heritage

Malta’s culture is a fascinating tapestry woven from the influences of various civilizations that have left their mark on the island over the centuries. From the Phoenicians and Romans to the Arabs and the Knights of St. John, each period in Malta’s history has contributed to its unique cultural heritage.

This rich and diverse history is evident in the island’s architecture, with its ancient temples, medieval fortresses, and Baroque churches standing as testaments to the past.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Maltese culture is its blend of traditions and modernity. While the island has embraced contemporary influences, it has also preserved many of its age-old customs and practices.

Festivals and celebrations play a significant role in Maltese life, with events such as the Carnival, the Feast of St. Paul’s Shipwreck, and the village festas showcasing the island’s vibrant and lively spirit. These celebrations offer a glimpse into Malta’s soul, providing a unique opportunity for Kenyans to experience and participate in local traditions.

Food is another integral part of Maltese culture, with a cuisine that reflects the island’s diverse influences. Traditional Maltese dishes, such as rabbit stew (fenkata), pastizzi (flaky pastries filled with ricotta or peas), and gbejniet (cheeselets made from sheep’s milk), offer a delightful culinary journey for Kenyans to explore.

The island’s bustling markets, where fresh produce and local delicacies abound, provide an authentic taste of Malta’s gastronomic heritage. For Kenyans who appreciate good food and a rich culinary experience, Malta’s cuisine is sure to be a highlight.

Navigating the Maltese Language

Navigating the linguistic landscape of Malta can be both fascinating and straightforward for Kenyans. The island has two official languages: Maltese and English. Maltese, a unique Semitic language with influences from Italian, Arabic, and English, is the national language and is widely spoken by the local population.

However, English is also an official language and is used extensively in business, education, and daily communication. For Kenyans who are fluent in English, this makes the transition to life in Malta relatively seamless.

While English is widely spoken and understood, learning a few basic phrases in Maltese can be incredibly rewarding and helpful. Simple greetings such as “Bongu” (Good morning), “Grazzi” (Thank you), and “Jekk jogħġbok” (Please) can go a long way in endearing oneself to the local community.

The effort to speak Maltese, even at a basic level, is often appreciated by the locals and can enhance the overall experience of living on the island.

For those interested in delving deeper into the Maltese language, there are numerous resources available, including language courses and online learning platforms.

Embracing the local language can provide a deeper understanding of Malta’s culture and heritage, as well as foster stronger connections with the community. For Kenyans living abroad, the opportunity to learn and engage with a new language can be an enriching and fulfilling aspect of their Maltese adventure.

Top Attractions and Must-See Destinations in Malta

Malta is a treasure trove of attractions and must-see destinations that cater to a wide range of interests. From historical landmarks and architectural marvels to natural wonders and vibrant towns, the island offers something for everyone.

One of the most iconic sites is the ancient city of Mdina, also known as the “Silent City.” This medieval walled city, with its narrow winding streets and stunning architecture, transports visitors back in time and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Valletta, the capital city, is another must-visit destination that showcases Malta’s rich history and vibrant culture. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, Valletta is home to magnificent buildings, grand churches, and picturesque squares.

Key attractions include St. John’s Co-Cathedral, with its exquisite Baroque interior and Caravaggio’s masterpiece, “The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist,” as well as the Grandmaster’s Palace and the Upper Barrakka Gardens, which offer panoramic views of the Grand Harbour.

For those seeking natural beauty, the Blue Grotto and the Azure Window (although the latter has sadly collapsed) are spectacular sites that highlight Malta’s stunning coastal landscapes. The Blue Grotto, with its series of sea caves and crystal-clear waters, is perfect for boat trips and snorkeling.

Meanwhile, the island of Gozo, with its rugged cliffs, serene beaches, and historic sites such as the Ggantija Temples, offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of mainland Malta.

Living in Malta: Cost of Living and Housing Options

One of the key considerations for Kenyans moving to Malta is the cost of living and housing options available on the island. Malta offers a relatively affordable cost of living compared to many other European destinations, making it an attractive option for expatriates.

While prices can vary depending on the location and lifestyle, the overall cost of living in Malta is manageable, with expenses such as groceries, transportation, and dining out being reasonably priced.

Housing options in Malta are diverse, ranging from modern apartments and townhouses to traditional Maltese homes with charming architectural features. Popular areas for expatriates include Sliema, St. Julian’s, and Valletta, each offering a unique living experience.

Sliema and St. Julian’s are known for their vibrant nightlife, shopping, and dining scenes, while Valletta offers a more historic and cultural ambiance. For those seeking a quieter and more suburban lifestyle, areas such as Mellieha, Mosta, and Naxxar are excellent choices.

Renting a property in Malta is a straightforward process, with a variety of options available to suit different budgets and preferences. It is advisable to work with reputable real estate agents who can provide guidance and assistance in finding suitable accommodation.

Additionally, online property portals are useful resources for exploring available rentals and getting an idea of current market rates. For Kenyans looking to settle in Malta, understanding the local housing market and making informed decisions will ensure a smooth and comfortable transition.

Employment Opportunities for Kenyans in Malta

Malta’s thriving economy and strategic location make it an attractive destination for Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad. The island has experienced significant growth in various sectors, including tourism, financial services, information technology, and gaming.

These industries offer a range of job opportunities for skilled professionals, with many companies actively seeking international talent to support their operations.

For Kenyans with expertise in areas such as finance, accounting, software development, and customer service, Malta presents a wealth of career prospects.

The island’s financial services sector, which includes banking, insurance, and investment firms, is particularly robust, offering numerous opportunities for those with relevant qualifications and experience.

Similarly, the gaming industry, which has seen rapid expansion in recent years, is a major employer and provides positions in areas such as game development, marketing, and compliance.

Networking and leveraging online job portals are effective strategies for finding employment in Malta. Websites such as Jobsplus, Maltapark, and Keepmeposted are valuable resources for job seekers, offering listings across various industries.

Additionally, attending industry events and connecting with local professional associations can help build valuable contacts and increase the chances of securing employment. For Kenyans looking to advance their careers and gain international experience, Malta offers a dynamic and supportive environment.

Education and Healthcare in Malta

For Kenyans considering a move to Malta with their families, understanding the education and healthcare systems is crucial. Malta offers a high standard of education, with a range of options available for expatriate families.

The island has both public and private schools, with the latter often following international curricula such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) or the British system. Public schools offer free education and instruction in both Maltese and English, making them accessible to expatriate children.

Higher education in Malta is also well-regarded, with institutions such as the University of Malta offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The university, which is one of the oldest in the Mediterranean, has a strong reputation for academic excellence and research.

Additionally, there are specialized colleges and vocational institutes that provide training in areas such as hospitality, technology, and business. For Kenyans seeking quality education for themselves or their children, Malta’s educational institutions offer a supportive and enriching environment.

Healthcare in Malta is of a high standard, with both public and private healthcare options available. The public healthcare system, funded by the government, provides free or low-cost medical services to residents, including expatriates.

Malta’s public hospitals and health centers are well-equipped and staffed by qualified professionals, ensuring access to quality medical care. Private healthcare is also widely available, with private clinics and hospitals offering a range of services for those who prefer more personalized care.

Health insurance is recommended for expatriates to cover private medical expenses and ensure comprehensive coverage. For Kenyans moving to Malta, the availability of quality education and healthcare services provides peace of mind and contributes to a high quality of life.

Tips for Traveling from Kenya to Malta

Traveling from Kenya to Malta is an exciting journey that requires careful planning and preparation. The most convenient way to reach Malta is by air, with flights available from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi to Malta International Airport (MLA).

While there are no direct flights between the two countries, several airlines offer connecting flights with layovers in major European cities such as Istanbul, Paris, or Frankfurt. It is advisable to book flights well in advance to secure the best deals and ensure a smooth travel experience.

When planning the trip, it is essential to be aware of visa requirements. Kenyans traveling to Malta for tourism or short visits will need to apply for a Schengen visa, as Malta is part of the Schengen Area.

The visa application process involves submitting the necessary documents, including a valid passport, proof of travel insurance, and evidence of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay.

For those planning to move to Malta for work or study, additional documentation and permits may be required. It is important to check the latest visa regulations and ensure all necessary paperwork is in order before traveling.

Packing for the journey should take into account Malta’s Mediterranean climate, with light and comfortable clothing recommended for the warm weather. Essentials such as travel adapters, a first aid kit, and any necessary medications should also be included.

Upon arrival in Malta, it is advisable to have local currency (Euros) on hand for immediate expenses such as transportation and food. Familiarizing oneself with the local transportation options, such as buses and taxis, will make it easier to navigate the island upon arrival.

For Kenyans embarking on this new adventure, careful planning and preparation will ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey to Malta.

Conclusion: Embracing Life in Malta

Malta, with its rich history, cultural diversity, and stunning landscapes, offers an enticing destination for Kenyans living abroad. The island’s warm climate, friendly locals, and modern amenities create an inviting and comfortable environment for expatriates.

Whether exploring ancient ruins, savoring delicious Maltese cuisine, or participating in vibrant local festivals, every moment in Malta offers a new and exciting experience.

For Kenyans considering a move to Malta, understanding the island’s culture, language, and practical aspects of living will ensure a smooth transition and help them make the most of their new home.

From finding suitable housing and employment opportunities to navigating the education and healthcare systems, being well-informed and prepared will enhance the overall experience of living in Malta.

Embracing life in Malta means immersing oneself in the island’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, building connections with the local community, and exploring the many treasures that the archipelago has to offer.

With its welcoming atmosphere and abundance of opportunities, Malta promises a fulfilling and enriching experience for Kenyans living abroad. As you embark on this exciting journey, may you find joy, adventure, and a true sense of belonging in the heart of the Mediterranean.

