The family of the Kenyan woman believed to be homeless on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, is desperately seeking assistance to locate her. They are prepared to fully support her return to Kenya and reunite her with loved ones.

The woman, believed to be once vibrant and full of dreams, now faces the harsh realities of homelessness.

Her family believes she is still somewhere in Atlanta Georgia, and they are launching a heartfelt appeal for assistance in locating her.

This is more than just a search; it’s a story of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Every voice counts, and with your support, we can spread the word to help reunite loved ones separated by circumstances.

Known Facts:

The woman identifies herself as Rachel, originally from Kakamega, Kenya, and is living homeless in the United States.

In the video, a compassionate driver offers her food, water, and some money. She responds, “ASANTE SANA! I’M A KENYAN FROM KAKAMEGA! GOD BLESS YOU.”

If you recognize her or know where she might be, please contact:

Kenyan Embassy/Consulate

Contact:

Kenyan Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Website: https://kenyaembassydc.org

Phone: +1 202-387-6101

Let’s come together as a community to help bring her home.

#KenyanDiaspora #FindHer #Atlanta #BringHerHome

Family Seeks help to Reunite with Homeless Kenyan Woman in US