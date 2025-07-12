The sudden and heartbreaking loss of Isaac Brika, in Raleigh, North Carolina at just 38 years old, has left his loved ones shattered and urgently in need of your support.

Isaac passed away alone in his apartment following a sudden heart attack. His untimely death has deeply shaken all who knew him—a gentle soul, quiet and kind, who carried the weight of profound sorrow in silence.

In 2018, he lost both of his parents, a loss that marked the beginning of a long, painful journey. Soon after, his marriage ended, and Isaac became increasingly isolated, facing life’s hardships alone and without seeking help.

Today, his grieving family in Nyamache, Kisii – Kenya is doing everything they can to bring Isaac’s body back home—to lay him to rest with the dignity, love, and peace he was denied in his final days. But the cost of international repatriation is far beyond their means.

This fundraiser is not just about covering costs—it’s about showing that Isaac mattered, that he is not forgotten, and that his story is one of a life that deserves to be honored.

Let us come together in compassion and community to remember Isaac.

Help us bring him home—to the land where his ancestors rest.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings his family closer to closure.

Please consider making a donation and sharing this page with your friends, family, and networks. Together, we can give Isaac the farewell he was never able to ask for—but so deeply deserves.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.

CashApp: $RonnyMogambi

ZELLE: 9198623553

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association (AWA) is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

