How a Kenyan Herdsboy Made It to Graduate School in the US

In the quiet ridges of Cheptuya village in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, Kenya, a young boy once tended livestock under the golden skies.

Today, that boy- Jeremiah Todosia- is pursuing a Master of Science in Economics at Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States, thanks to relentless determination, the support of his community, and the life-changing guidance of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Jeremiah’s journey began in the rural setting of Cheptuya Primary School, where access to quality education was scarce and ambition beyond village life was rare.

He later attended St. Joseph’s in Kitale, where he earned top marks in KCSE. His academic excellence carried him to the University of Nairobi, but like many Kenyan graduates, he struggled to find meaningful employment after graduation.

He returned home to teach mathematics at a local secondary school while quietly nurturing his dream of studying abroad.

In 2021, a chance encounter with a Facebook post by Bob Mwiti, the founder of the International Scholars Program, reignited that dream.

The post outlined a path to pursue graduate studies in the U.S. Jeremiah dug deeper, joined the ISP community, and began a process that would ultimately change his life.

He applied to several universities and was accepted at two, ultimately choosing Virginia Commonwealth University for its strong economics program. His visa application was approved- a moment he calls the happiest of his life.

Departing from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Jeremiah traveled through Paris and New York before landing in Richmond, Virginia. His arrival was met with logistical and financial support from ISP.

Today, Jeremiah is thriving at VCU, immersing himself in academics and connecting with international peers. Despite culture shocks and early challenges, he remains committed to his vision: to use his education to uplift communities back home and to show other rural youth that greatness can rise from even the most remote corners.

