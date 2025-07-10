In Loving Memory of George Njoroge: Funeral Details

spot_img
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the promotion to glory of George Njoroge. George was a beloved son of Peter and Virginia Njoroge, brother to Brandon Njoroge. Grandson,  Nephew and cousin and friend. His absence is felt by all who knew him.

FUNERAL SERVICE
Friday JULY 11 2025
11am-1.30pm EST
6pm- 8.30 pm Kenya time
Living Word International Christian Church (LWICC) 16819 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905

BURIAL
Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, Md 20832

REPAST 5PM EST
12pm Kenya time
Living Word International Christian Church (LWICC)16819 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905 fellowship hall

Funeral and Burial services streams will be shared

We are grateful for your prayers, messages, visit in person and standing with us during this difficult time.
Njoroge family

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

