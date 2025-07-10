In Loving Memory of George Njoroge: Funeral Details

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the promotion to glory of George Njoroge. George was a beloved son of Peter and Virginia Njoroge, brother to Brandon Njoroge. Grandson, Nephew and cousin and friend. His absence is felt by all who knew him.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Friday JULY 11 2025

11am-1.30pm EST

6pm- 8.30 pm Kenya time

Living Word International Christian Church (LWICC) 16819 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905

BURIAL

Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, Md 20832

REPAST 5PM EST

12pm Kenya time

Living Word International Christian Church (LWICC)16819 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20905 fellowship hall

Funeral and Burial services streams will be shared

We are grateful for your prayers, messages, visit in person and standing with us during this difficult time.

Njoroge family

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

