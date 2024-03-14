Kenyan Students’ Remarkable Experiences at the University of Alabama

At the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dennis Macharia and Kelvin Kuria, two of the Kenyan students studying at the university through The KENYA Airlift Program have been on a significant journey toward realizing their American dreams.

From overcoming challenges to seizing opportunities, their experiences on this remarkable path embody the spirit of ambition and steadfastness.

They share invaluable insights into their processes in this journey, including their GMAT and visa experiences, providing lessons on resilience and the pursuit of excellence in the face of adversity.

During Thanksgiving week, they showcased their gratitude by undertaking a meaningful journey from Huntsville to Tampa, Florida, to express appreciation to the founder of the program, Bob Mwiti and his team.

Narrating their experiences, they emphasized their affection for every facet of life at the university, highlighting the abundance of socializing and fun, opportunities for earning money, and the vibrant Kenyan community thriving at the University.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

