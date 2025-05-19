As of May 16, 2025, the Calera Police Department issued an Endangered Person Alert after Mr. Waithaka, a 72-year-old grandfather visiting from Kenya, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, near Merion Drive in the Timberline neighborhood of Calera, Alabama.

Reuben Barua Waithaka had traveled from Kenya to Calera, Alabama, to celebrate a joyful occasion—his grandson’s graduation. Sadly, his visit took a distressing turn when he went missing around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, near Merion Drive in the Timberline neighborhood.

At the time he was last seen, Mr. Waithaka was wearing khaki pants and a plaid button-up shirt. Authorities believe he may be experiencing a condition that impairs his judgment, prompting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to issue an Endangered Person Alert.

If you have any information about Mr. Waithaka’s whereabouts, please contact the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505. His family, who had looked forward to celebrating a milestone, is now desperate for his safe return.

Reuben Waithaka: A Visitor From Kenya is Missing in Alabama