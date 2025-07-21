Kelvin Mukwesha: New Life, New Lessons in America

Kelvin Mukwesha left Zimbabwe to study in the United States with an open mind and a readiness to adapt. Kelvin came prepared for a new way of life. He expected things to be different and that mindset made all the difference.

From the moment he arrived, Kelvin made a conscious effort to integrate. He connected with locals, made friends through the university’s International Student Center, and built relationships with classmates from around the world.

Even in the classroom, Kelvin found an inclusive atmosphere. Lecturers often used examples not just from America, but from all over the world, ensuring everyone could relate to the material.

Now a few months into his journey, Kelvin is thriving. His first semester went smoothly, and he’s eager for what lies ahead. One of the most transformative parts of Kelvin’s journey has been waking up every day and learning something new. From discovering how things work in different U.S. states to meeting people from across the country, every interaction has expanded his worldview.

His interests go beyond academics, too. With a background in real estate management, Kelvin recently attended a seminar that challenged students to identify real estate investment opportunities in Lexington.

Sports have also played a role in helping him feel connected. From basketball to swimming, and now gearing up for football season, Kelvin has embraced student life in full.

