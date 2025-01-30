Mukwesha’s Journey From Kadoma, Zimbabwe to Kentucky, USA

For Kevin Mukwesha, a 28-year-old from Kadoma, Zimbabwe, the dream of studying abroad has become a reality thanks to The International Scholars Program (ISP).

Growing up in different parts of Zimbabwe and raised by his grandmother for a significant part of his childhood, Kevin’s academic journey took him through I Flats Primary School, Kutama College, and the University of Zimbabwe, where he pursued Real Estate Management.

- Advertisement -

However, his ambitions extended beyond his undergraduate degree. With a passion for finance and economic growth, Kevin aspired to further his studies, ultimately securing admission to the University of Kentucky for a Master of Science in Finance, starting in Spring 2025.

Kevin’s introduction to ISP came through Star FM, where he heard Ignatius discussing opportunities available through the program. Intrigued, he researched the program, downloaded the handbook, and reached out for guidance.

- Advertisement -

The wealth of structured information, expert mentorship, and interactive community support made his journey seamless. ISP provided him with career advisory sessions, assistance with applications, and visa preparation, ensuring a smooth transition to his next academic milestone.

Kevin also highlights a unique advantage—networking with other international students, particularly Kenyans, which has helped him build friendships and a support system even before arriving in the U.S.

Beyond academics, Kevin is eager to experience cultural diversity, forge meaningful connections, and expand his entrepreneurial mindset.

He strongly believes that education should not only be about acquiring a degree but also about gaining futuristic skills to contribute to Zimbabwe’s and Africa’s economic development.

He envisions leveraging his financial expertise to support venture capitalism and economic growth in Southern Africa, emphasizing the importance of forward-thinking, innovation, and resilience despite economic hardships.

His message to aspiring students is clear: set your eyes on your goal, do thorough research, and embrace global opportunities that will shape your future.

As Kevin embarks on this transformative journey, he remains deeply grateful to his mother and family for their unwavering support.

His journey is a testament to the power of determination, structured mentorship, and embracing opportunities beyond borders.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing platform dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying abroad, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs.

Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

Mukwesha’s Journey From Kadoma, Zimbabwe to Kentucky, USA