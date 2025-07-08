Kenyan Diaspora Bernice Kariuki Makes History Cooking In UK

Bernice Kariuki, a Kenyan-born chef from Nairobi’s Jericho Estate, has made history at the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix by becoming the first Kenyan chef to prepare a pre-race meal for Sir Lewis Hamilton.
She worked closely with the Scuderia Ferrari nutrition team, creating a meal tailored for optimal energy and recovery ahead of the British Grand Prix.
Career Highlights
Early life in Kenya: Grew up cooking sukuma wiki, matoke, and local herbs under the guidance of her mother and aunts.
Professional training & experience: Trained at Westminster Kingsway College in London and worked at top hotels (The Lanesborough, Dorchester, Waldorf Hilton).
Arsenal FC: Became the first Kenyan private chef for Arsenal’s first team in 2021, serving players, coaching staff, and developing performance-enhancing menus until mid-2023.
Silverstone Achievement
At the 2025 British Grand Prix (July 6), she designed and prepared Hamilton’s bespoke pre-race meal working with Ferrari’s nutrition experts. The menu emphasized:
- Sustained energy release
- Rapid recovery
- High flavor and nutritional balance
While Hamilton finished fourth, Bernice’s role was a personal and historical triumph for Kenya.
Cultural Impact and Legacy
- She merges Kenyan flavors with elite sports nutrition.
- A beacon for the Kenyan diaspora, she inspires young chefs and food professionals globally.
- Continues to consult, host pop-ups, and advocate for Kenyan ingredients in international cuisine.
What’s Next?
Bernice appears poised to continue partnering with elite athletes and global brands, further cementing Kenyan cuisine in high-performance culinary spaces.
Here’s a summary of what she achieved during her groundbreaking appointment:
Historic appointment: Became the first Kenyan to serve as private chef to a Premier League first team, beginning around July 2021 under Executive Chef Darren Taylor.
Scope of role: Responsible for preparing bespoke meals catering to players, coaching staff, and the technical bench—matching nutritional needs before matches, during recovery, and across travel schedules.
Culinary pedigree: Brought valuable experience from top-tier London hotels (The Lanesborough, The Dorchester, Waldorf Hilton) and training at Westminster Kingsway College.
Exposure and recognition: Cited by the Kenyan High Commissioner in the UK as a “trailblazer” and celebrated within the diaspora for her role.
She continued in this high-profile role until her departure in May 2023, concluding a two‑year stint