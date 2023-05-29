Kenyan Diaspora Bernice Kariuki Quits As Arsenal Team Chef

Renowned Chef Bernice Kariuki announced her exit on Monday, May 29, as the first-team chef after amassing two years at the club.

In a statement, Kariuki heaped praise for the 2022/2023 campaign, indicating that it was the best season for the club since the Invincible era.

While not revealing her next move, Kariuki expressed gratitude to Arsenal for the honour of working as a first-team chef. Further, she lauded the team for capping off the season in style with a 5-0 thrashing against Wolves at the Emirates.

“A final day flourish! Finished the season with a bang. Simply the best! Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal. The 2022/2023 campaign was the best special season ever I hang my gloves as a very proud chef. It has been an honour working for the best club in the world. I was truly humbled,” she stated.

In addition, she extended her gratitude to Kenya for showing her support over the years.

“More blessings in my next Job. (The experience) has been like a royal dream, truly humbled. Thank you, especially my country Kenya,” she pointed out.

Kariuki had a remarkable career in the hospitality industry before honing her craft at Arsenal. Prior to the club, she worked for state-of-the-art hotels including Dorchester Hotel and the Waldorf Hilton Hotel which are both based in London.

The Nairobi’s Eastland’s native was picked by the club in 2021 and became involved in the preparation of meals for the first team players at the London Colney training ground.

She credited her success in landing the lucrative opportunity to a chance meeting with former Arsenal captain and current Chelsea skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

At the time, she was part of a culinary team that prepared the meals for a Christmas party that Aubameyang was in attendance. She served a special pilau dish which dazzled the footballer who sought to know the chef who prepared the cuisine. After engaging with Aubameyang, he helped her get the job.

Work Shifts

Kariuki’s work shift normally began at 3:00 am and prepared fish for the players before the footballers arrive at the stadium at 4:00 am for the morning runs.

Kariuki worked 14 hours a day, 90 hours a week – where her shifts started in the wee hours of the morning due to 4:00 am runs by Arsenal players. She broke down their diet, noting that their meals ought to be served in a particular way.

“We do their shakes because the players arrive on the pitch by 4:00 am and do their running. Afterward, they have their omelet and some avocado, have a chilling time and begin their sessions at 11:00 am, so the money they’re paid is worth it.”

“We’re talking about 600 people in that big training ground so we have about 90 chefs. The first team has 27 chefs. It’s not just about cooking, it’s about healthy cooking. I’m a dietician so you ensure you marinate your food and cook. You also have to do their shakes, and juices from scratch,” she previously told Chams Media.

She stated that the players normally ate fish, salmon and seabass, green beans plantain, and wild rice.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Diaspora Bernice Kariuki Quits As Arsenal Team Chef