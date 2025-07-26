Kenyan man dies in kayaking accident in Seattle Washington

The Seattle Kenyan community, alongside the University of Washington, is mourning the tragic and untimely passing of Dr. Stephen Maina Njau, a beloved resident physician, who died in a kayaking accident.

Dr. Njau was a bright light in both the medical field and his community. His dedication to medicine was matched only by his kindness, humility, and passion for helping others. As a resident physician at the University of Washington, he was known for his deep compassion for patients, his mentorship to younger trainees, and his ability to bring warmth and understanding to every space he entered.

Originally from Kenya, Stephen was a proud representative of his heritage, building bridges between cultures and supporting fellow Kenyan and African diaspora members in the Pacific Northwest. His tragic passing has left an immense void in the hearts of many — friends, family, colleagues, and patients alike.

Dr. Njau passed while kayaking, an activity he loved and enjoyed as a way to connect with nature and find peace outside the demands of his medical calling. His loss is a painful reminder of how fragile and precious life is.

Plans are underway for a memorial service and celebration of his life. Details will be shared with the community as they become available. In the meantime, we hold his family and loved ones in our hearts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time.

As we come together in grief, we also celebrate the legacy of compassion, integrity, and hope that Dr. Njau leaves behind. He will be dearly missed.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

