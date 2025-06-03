Promotion to Glory of Mrs Julia Wanjiru Macharia

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts we Announce the passing a way of Mrs. Julia Wanjiru Macharia, who passed a way at her home on Sunday Morning June 1st, 2025 The late Juliah Wanjiru Macharia was born on January 1st 1937 in Muranga. She died at the age of 88 years.

The Late Julia Wanjiru Macharia was dearest wife to Bishop Johana Macharia Kamau of Mpeketoni, Lamu County, She was blessed with 10 children, the late Elijah Kamau Macharia Naomi Wambui, Daniel Njoroge, Pastor Paul Mungai Macharia of Christ Covenant Church (St. Louis, Missouri), Bishop Gideon Mburu Macharia (Seattle, Washington), Mary Wanjiku Njau (Seattle, Washington), the Late Hannah Muthoni, Rachel Nyambura, Samuel Gitau and George Ngugi.

She was beloved mother-in-love to Pastor Eunice Wambui Mungai (St. Louis, Missouri) and Evangelist Francis Njau Kibuiya (Seattle, Washington).Agnes Njoroge, Beth Waithira, Phylis Muthoni, and Eunice Wangui, and Irene Nyokabi.

The Late Julia Wanjiru Macharia was a cherished grandmother and great grandmother to many among them Paul Kamau and Betty Mungai (Seattle, Washington), Peter Njau (South Korea), Julia Njau (DMV/Orlando, Florida), Neema Njeri Njau (Seattle, Washington), Faith Mungai (Dallas, Texas), and Victor Mungai (St. Louis, Missouri).

She will be buried at the family farm at FTC in Mpeketoni Lamu County on Friday June 13th 2025.

FELLOWSHIPS:-

————————-

*June 3rd(Tuesday)-in house and Zoom memorial fellowship 6-7pm.

*June 6th(Friday)-in house and Zoom memorial fellowship 6-7pm.

*June 7th(Saturday)-in house and Zoom memorial fellowship 6-7pm

*ZOOM LINK WILL BE SHARED LATER.

MEMORIAL SERVICE:-

———————————-

*June 8th memorial service at Christ Covenant Church immediately after the service (1:30PM -3PM)

3465 Shackelford Road

Florissant Mo 63031

FINANCIAL SUPPORT:-

————————————

For your financial support kindly send to:-

*Faith Mungai

Cashapp #(314) 262-3975

$FaithMungai

*Jesii Kimani

Cashapp# (314) 662-4321

$Munyaka

*Esther Mbugua

Cashapp#(314) 931-7012

$EWMbugua

*Eunice Mungai

$Zelle (314) 556-0934

——————————————————

For more questions:-

*Eunice Mungai (314) 556-0934

*PST. Harun Henu (314) 498-3438

*Rose Nga’nga (314) 578-2897

*Edward Oketch (636) 579-8833

Revelation 14:13

Then I heard a voice from heaven say, “Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” “Yes,” says the Spirit, “they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.”

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7

