Millions of Immigrants to Qualify for Green Cards under New US Bill

In a bold move that could reshape the lives of millions, Senator Alex Padilla has introduced a groundbreaking bill aimed at offering a path to permanent residency for undocumented immigrants.

As the nation continues to grapple with the complexities of immigration reform, Padilla’s proposal stands out—not just for its political ambition, but for the real hope it offers to families long rooted in American soil yet left in legal limbo.

At the heart of the bill is a modernized update to the little-known “Registry” provision of U.S. immigration law. The current statute, which only applies to those who arrived before 1972, is so outdated that it’s functionally irrelevant to the vast majority of today’s undocumented population.

Padilla’s legislation seeks to change that—replacing the fixed date with a rolling eligibility standard based on at least seven years of continuous residence in the U.S.

This seemingly technical shift carries enormous human impact: an estimated 8 million undocumented immigrants could qualify. These include Dreamers, long-time workers, caregivers, TPS holders, and others who have contributed to American communities for years—often decades—without legal recognition or protection.

“These are our neighbors, our coworkers, our essential workers,” Padilla emphasized in a recent press conference. “It’s time the law reflects the reality.”

Beyond its humanitarian implications, the bill also acknowledges the economic benefits of legalization. Studies suggest that granting green cards to long-term undocumented residents could generate over $121 billion in GDP annually, while adding $35 billion in tax revenues.

Yet, despite its potential, the bill faces an uphill battle in Congress. With Republicans holding a majority and the political climate polarized, support for comprehensive immigration reform remains uncertain. Even so, immigrant advocates hail the proposal as a moral and practical step forward—and a meaningful counter to growing calls for mass deportations and restrictive policies.

In a time when immigration is often reduced to rhetoric, Padilla’s bill reframes the conversation, reminding the country that behind the politics are millions of people who already call America home.

