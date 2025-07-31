The State Department for Diaspora Affairs, through the Diaspora Placement Agency (DPA), successfully conducted a pre-departure orientation for 26 nurses who hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

This session aimed to prepare the cohort for their professional transition to the United States by providing crucial information on cultural adaptation, workplace expectations, legal compliance, and support services available to them abroad.

- Advertisement -

The orientation covered essential topics such as professional ethics, communication in clinical settings, patient care expectations, and adapting to life in a multicultural environment.

The orientation is part of the government’s broader strategy to empower skilled professionals heading overseas and ensure their well-being and productivity while abroad.

Ambassador Isaiya Kabira, Secretary for Diaspora Investments and Entrepreneurship, represented Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline K. Njogu at the event.

He emphasized the importance of personal well-being and encouraged the nurses to build strong support networks—both within the Kenyan diaspora and with their future colleagues in the U.S.

He underscored the mutual benefits that such international partnerships can bring, not only to individuals but also to healthcare systems across borders.

- Advertisement -

This initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to empowering skilled Kenyan professionals and ensuring their successful transition and integration abroad. The Department continues to prioritize the welfare and advancement of Kenyans in the diaspora.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Pre-Departure Orientation for 26 BSN Nurses Heading to USA