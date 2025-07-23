Promotion to Glory of Sarah Njeri Kimari in Tacoma, Washington

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sarah Njeri Kimari on July 21, 2025, in Tacoma, Washington.

Sarah was a devoted member of All Saints Anglican Church in Milton, Washington.

She was the beloved daughter of Mary Wanjiku Kimari and the late Rev. Dr. Maj. James Kimari Githitu, who formerly served at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church then at at Acton & Lowell and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts, among others.

Sarah was the cherished mother of James Kimari of Massachusetts, and the loving sister to Jane Wangari Kimari of Washington, Joyce Ng’endo of Michigan, Jonathan Githitu of Kenya, and the late Timothy Ngugi.

She was also a treasured aunt to many and a loving grandmother to many, deeply loved and admired by all who knew her.

Sarah’s life was one of grace, quiet strength, and deep faith. She will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, church community, and all whose lives she touched. We will communicate more details soon.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

