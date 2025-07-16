The Controversy of Deporting Immigrants to Eswatini in Africa

The U.S. deportation of Jamaican and Cuban nationals to Eswatini has sparked significant backlash, centered on human rights drawbacks, legal due process shortfalls, transparency failings, and ethical concerns.

It marks a controversial evolution in U.S. immigration strategy with potentially long-lasting global impact.

On July 16, 2025, the U.S. government deported five individuals convicted of violent crimes—from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen, and Laos—to Eswatini, the small southern African kingdom, as part of the controversial “third‑country deportation” initiative.

the deportation of these immigrants to Eswatini has ignited heated debates and raised crucial questions about human rights and international relations.

As the U.S. government navigates complex immigration policies, the journeys of these individuals reveal the harsh realities many face when seeking refuge or a better life.

From the cultural richness of their origin countries to the stark contrasts they will encounter in Eswatini, the stories woven into this controversial process highlight profound issues of identity, belonging, and justice.

Why it’s controversial

Human rights risks

Eswatini is an absolute monarchy with documented human rights issues—political repression, poor prison conditions, extrajudicial killings, and alleged political assassinations.

Advocacy groups and Amnesty International warn that U.S. assurances may be insufficient and these deportees remain at risk .

Legal due-process concerns

Detainees can be sent with as little as 6–24 hours’ notice, per a new ICE memo, raising questions about their ability to consult attorneys or appeal. Critics cautioned that this hasty removal violates international legal norms.

Secrecy and diplomatic confusion

Reports suggest Eswatini officials and citizens were surprised, lacking clarity on who these men are or what the agreement entails. Eswatini’s pro-democracy groups, like SWALIMO, expressed concerns over the opaque nature of the deal.

Ethical concerns

Many condemn the practice as essentially offloading deportees to developing nations—dubbed a transplantation of “barbaric criminals” to countries with limited capacity.

Analysts note African countries may feel pressure from U.S. incentives—aid, trade, or visa negotiations—in exchange for cooperation .

Jamaica and Cuba’s stances

Jamaica: The deportee in question allegedly received a lengthy sentence for murder, robbery, and weapons possession in the U.S.

Both Jamaica and Cuba reportedly refused repatriation, prompting the rerouting of these individuals to Eswatini.

Public sentiments in those countries (e.g., on Reddit) reflect anger and embarrassment, feeling “thrown under the bus” by U.S. policy . They express solidarity with other Caribbean and African countries.

Key implications

This sets a precedent for deporting non-citizens to unrelated third countries, potentially shifting global migration norms.

It raises major legal and ethical questions: Are deportations being rushed without adequate hearings? Are deportees truly safe in these host countries?

It could influence other African countries’ participation in similar deals—Nigeria has already refused, while others may demand reciprocal benefits

