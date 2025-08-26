Caroline Wanga Steps Down as President of ESSENCE Ventures

ESSENCE Ventures announced today that Caroline Wanga will not be returning to her role as President and CEO, choosing instead to begin a new, purpose-driven chapter in her life.

Wanga, who has been on health leave since September 2024, served as the dynamic leader of ESSENCE Ventures from June 2020 through the start of her leave.

- Advertisement -

Her tenure was marked by transformative leadership—propelling growth, innovation, and cultural resurgence across the company’s portfolio, which includes iconic brands like ESSENCE Communications, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and Essence Studios .

Richelieu Dennis, Founder and Chairman of Sundial Technology & Media Group (the parent company of ESSENCE Ventures), lauded her exceptional contributions, noting that: “Her expertise in culture, equity, and organizational change has fueled progress across the ESSENCE Ventures portfolio… Caroline has left an indelible mark on ESSENCE and beyond.”

Reflecting on her time there, Wanga stated:

“The opportunity to serve Black women as CEOs of home, culture and community will forever represent pride; to do my best to serve will forever represent courage; and fulfilling my next purpose calling will forever represent conviction.”

Her departure also coincides with the release of her memoir, I’m Highly Percent Sure, which shares her bold perspective and authentic voice as a cultural leader and changemaker.

Background & Impact

Role & Timing

Wanga joined ESSENCE Ventures in June 2020 as Chief Growth Officer and later ascended to President and CEO. She took health-related leave in September 2024, officially stepping away after nearly a year of absence .

- Advertisement -

Leadership Legacy

Throughout her leadership, Wanga infused ESSENCE Ventures with renewed cultural energy and strategic growth. Her work reinforced its position as a trusted, influential platform empowering Black women across the globe. Dennis praised her legacy and influence, describing her as a guiding force within the company.

Strategic Departure

Her departure follows her health leave and is positioned as a proactive choice to pursue a new, purposeful chapter—one guided by authenticity and continued impact.

Memoir & Future Focus

Wanga’s memoir, I’m Highly Percent Sure, released earlier in May 2025, offers readers an unfiltered look at her journey and perspective—doubling as both a creative endeavor and a bridge to her next phase of influence.

Looking Ahead

As ESSENCE Ventures transitions from Wanga’s impactful leadership, the company and its parent, Sundial Technology & Media Group, extend gratitude for her visionary guidance. Wanga, meanwhile, embarks on a new path—rooted in purpose, storytelling, and cultural empowerment.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

Caroline Wanga Steps Down as President of ESSENCE Ventures