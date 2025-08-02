spot_img
Saturday, August 2, 2025
spot_img
HomeFEATURED STORIES
FEATURED STORIESKENYA NEWS ARCHIVES

CBET: Kenya’s Shift Toward a Skills-First Training System

Susan Wambui
By Susan Wambui
CBET: Kenya’s Shift Toward a Skills-First Training System
CBET: Kenya’s Shift Toward a Skills-First Training System

Kenya is quietly overhauling how young people and adults are trained for the workforce. At the heart of this transformation is CBET, or Competency-Based Education and Training—a model that prioritizes practical ability over paper qualifications.

If you’ve been hearing about CBET from training institutions, education forums, or even relatives back home, this article will break down what it really means, how it works, and why it’s a big deal for Kenya’s job market—and for diaspora Kenyans who want to stay connected or invest in local skills development.

- Advertisement -

What Is CBET?

CBET stands for Competency-Based Education and Training—an approach to training that equips learners to meet industry standards in real-life tasks. Rather than learning passively through lectures or textbooks, learners in a CBET program must demonstrate their ability to perform specific, job-related tasks.

Whether it’s repairing a motorbike, installing a solar panel, or preparing food in a commercial kitchen, success in a CBET program is measured by what the learner can actually do—not how long they sat in class.

This model is part of Kenya’s broader effort to modernize technical training and is overseen by key institutions like TVET CDACC and TVETA, which are responsible for curriculum development and regulation of vocational institutions across the country.

Why Kenya Adopted the CBET Model

Kenya’s former technical training systems were heavily academic and exam-driven. Students often graduated with diplomas and certificates, yet lacked the hands-on skills that employers were looking for. This created a frustrating disconnect between education and employment.

CBET was introduced to fix this disconnect and address several challenges:

- Advertisement -

  • The growing number of jobless graduates with limited work-ready experience

  • Industry’s need for competent, certified technicians and artisans

  • The rise of self-employment and informal work as viable career paths

CBET is not just a curriculum update; it’s a complete rethinking of what it means to be “qualified” in today’s economy.

Key Differences: CBET vs Traditional Training

Here’s how the CBET system compares to the older, more conventional models of vocational education:

Element Traditional Model CBET Model
Curriculum Linear and time-bound Modular and flexible
Learning focus Theory-heavy Skills- and task-oriented
Assessment Written exams Performance-based (practical tasks, POE)
Learner progression Based on time (e.g., 3-year programs) Based on competence (learn at own pace)
Certification One final certificate Multiple modular certifications
Recognition Limited for informal skills Allows RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning)

CBET: Kenya’s Shift Toward a Skills-First Training System

Comment on the article

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Diaspora Messenger: The Community Center for Kenyans in Diaspora

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger