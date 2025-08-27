Dad Renewing Green Card Detained by ICE Due to Marijuana

Dale Heath’s future as a U.S. citizen is now uncertain after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during what was supposed to be a routine green card renewal. The 56-year-old, who immigrated from England more than three decades ago and has spent most of his adult life in Colorado, was taken into custody due to a decades-old marijuana possession charge — a case that continues to haunt him despite changing laws and public attitudes.

Heath was reportedly flagged during his green card renewal process because of a marijuana possession conviction from approximately 25 years ago. The charge involved less than two ounces of cannabis — an amount that is now fully legal under Colorado state law. However, under federal immigration law, drug-related offenses, including simple marijuana possession, can lead to detention, denial of immigration benefits, and even deportation.

“It’s outrageous that a man who’s been part of this country for over 30 years can be ripped from his life over something that would barely register as an infraction today,” said a Denver-based immigration advocate. “This is not justice. This is bureaucracy working against common sense.”

Heath, who is married and has adult children, has lived and worked in the U.S. since the early 1990s. Friends and family describe him as a quiet, hardworking man who has paid taxes, owned a home, and contributed to his community. His arrest has sparked fear and confusion among local immigrant families who worry about how older legal records can derail an otherwise lawful immigration path.

“Dad didn’t think this was even a factor anymore,” said one of Heath’s children, who asked not to be named. “It was so long ago, and he served his time. Colorado doesn’t even consider it a crime now. But ICE does.”

Under federal law, even minor drug convictions can carry severe immigration consequences. The federal government continues to classify marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance, and while several states have legalized it for recreational and medical use, those laws don’t change its status in immigration court.

Heath is currently being held in the Aurora ICE Detention Center, where he awaits further legal proceedings. His attorney is seeking to reopen his case and challenge the use of the 25-year-old charge as grounds for removal.

“There needs to be prosecutorial discretion,” the attorney said. “Dale is not a danger to anyone, and holding his citizenship in limbo because of a nonviolent offense from the last century — involving a substance now legally sold across Colorado — is a miscarriage of justice.”

Advocacy groups are calling for a review of federal immigration policies related to marijuana offenses, arguing that the law must be updated to reflect modern standards and values.

As Heath’s family campaigns for his release, the case highlights a growing tension between state-level marijuana reform and federal immigration enforcement — one that continues to disrupt lives across the country.

“He’s not a criminal. He’s a father, a husband, a neighbor,” said Heath’s wife. “We’re just hoping the system sees that before it’s too late.”

