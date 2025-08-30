Equity Investment Bank Achieves 64% Profit Growth

Equity Investment Bank (EIB) recorded an impressive 64% Year-on-Year profitability growth, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s journey of building Africa’s most dynamic investment bank.

In the Half Year Results 2025, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. James Mwangi reported that Equity Investment Bank achieved strong growth, largely driven by a 53% increase in brokerage commissions and a 60% rise in spread business, underscoring the strength of EIB’s diversified financial solutions.

At the heart of this performance is the Global Capital Markets Desk, which continues to position EIB as the corridor for channeling capital flows into Africa and other emerging and frontier markets, where investors are actively seeking higher yields. The desk has also made bold strides in becoming the broker of choice for capital liquidity across the continent.

Recent initiatives include the onboarding of global counterparties and deepening market relationships, which went a notch higher after the EIB’s active and successful participation in the recent Middle East Bonds and Sukuk Conference in Dubai.

Wealth Management: Building Trust with HNIs and Corporates

Complementing this success is the Wealth Management Division, which is steadily emerging as a trusted partner for High Networth Individuals (HNI) families and corporates in building, preserving, and transitioning wealth.

EIB has embarked on an aggressive market penetration strategy to aggregate a growing High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) customer base. Notably, this wealth advisory services are also open to members of staff and are handled with utmost professionalism and confidentiality.

Going forward, the growth momentum will be maintained and elevated on three strategic pillars, first, becoming the most trusted financial advisor for HNI families across the region. Secondly, positioning the Global Capital Markets Desk as the intermediation desk of choice for capital flows in sub-Saharan Africa and thirdly, building an inclusive wealth management platform that expands savings and investment participation across society

Commenting on this outlook, Equity Investment Bank Managing Director, Muchai Njagwi, said: “We are building a platform that not only supports Africa’s high-net-worth families and institutions but also fosters savings and investment participation at every level of society. This inclusivity is what will power long-term prosperity across the region.”

EIB’s management credited Equity Group leadership for continued guidance, adding that the momentum achieved in the first half of 2025 positions the bank to deliver on its ambition of becoming Africa’s leading capital intermediation platform.

