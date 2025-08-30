From Kiambu to South Dakota: Simon Kanya’s MBA Journey

For Simon Kanya, traveling from Kiambu County to the United States is more than a personal win—it’s a chance to inspire young people in his community. Soon, he will be joining the University of South Dakota to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration, building on his Bachelor of Commerce from Multimedia University of Kenya.

Simon’s dream of studying abroad became a reality when he discovered the International Scholars Program (ISP) through Facebook and encouragement from family. ISP guided him through every step—school application, funding, and visa preparation—making the process smooth and successful.

While he will miss Kenyan food, rugby matches, and hikes, Simon is excited about the opportunities ahead. He hopes to bridge the gap between Africa and the Western world by building scalable, profitable, and inclusive solutions in technology, education, and agriculture.

He also looks forward to exploring American culture—visiting Mount Rushmore, Silicon Valley, and even catching a football game. On campus, he plans to stay active by joining fitness clubs and trying out new sports.

As he embarks on this new journey, Simon remains grateful to ISP, his family, and his community for their support. His message to others is simple: if you have a dream, pursue it with courage—the right support can make it possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

