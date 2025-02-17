Sharon Rotich’s MBA Journey: From Dream to Quinnipiac In USA

The dream of studying abroad has finally come true for Sharon Rotich, as she embarks on her MBA journey at Quinnipiac University in the USA.

After years of envisioning this moment, she is thrilled to take this next step toward advancing her career in business. Her decision to pursue an MBA is a strategic move to transition into the business field, opening doors to new opportunities and professional growth.

- Advertisement -

Sharon’s journey would not have been possible without the unwavering support of her family, whom she deeply appreciates.

Their encouragement and belief in her ambitions have been instrumental in helping her reach this milestone. Now, she is determined to excel in her studies and make the most of this opportunity.

Beyond academics, Sharon is setting her sights on gaining real-world business experience. She hopes to secure a summer internship in New York, a move that will further sharpen her skills and expand her professional network. With a clear vision and strong determination, she is ready to embrace every challenge and opportunity that comes her way.

- Advertisement -

As she begins this exciting chapter, Sharon’s journey is an inspiration to aspiring international students. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, family support, and seizing the right opportunities.

With her MBA at Quinnipiac University, she is well on her way to shaping a bright and successful future in the business world.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Sharon Rotich’s MBA Journey: From Dream to Quinnipiac