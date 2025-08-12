Green Card Holder Detained By ICE at the Airport After Vacation

A longtime U.S. permanent resident was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning from a vacation abroad, raising questions about due process and the rights of green card holders under current immigration policy.

Sonny Lasquite, a Filipino green card holder who has lived in the United States for over two decades, was detained on July 28 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, following a family vacation in the Bahamas.

According Newsweek, Lasquite was taken into custody over a long-resolved criminal case — despite documented evidence of his past cooperation with federal authorities that led to the prosecution of narcotics offenders.

A Troubling Reentry Detention

Lasquite has been a lawful permanent resident for 23 years and has built a stable life in the U.S. According to family members. he was stopped at the airport during routine immigration screening and informed of an outstanding removal order related to a federal case dating back more than a decade.

However, court records show that Lasquite has long since taken responsibility for his actions and fully cooperated with the U.S. government in the wake of his conviction. In a 2014 sentencing memorandum, then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara specifically noted Lasquite’s substantial assistance in helping federal prosecutors identify both charged and uncharged co-conspirators in a narcotics case.

“Lasquite’s cooperation contributed meaningfully to stopping ongoing narcotics distribution practices and led to the successful prosecution of others,” the memorandum stated.

Legal Status Still in Limbo

Despite the government’s acknowledgment of his cooperation, Lasquite was flagged and detained by CBP at the port of entry, a move his supporters and attorneys say is unjust and out of proportion.

“He helped the government — and now the same government is treating him like a flight risk,” said Carla Mendez, an immigration attorney following the case. “This is a man who admitted past wrongdoing, worked with law enforcement, and has since lived a peaceful, productive life. The system should recognize rehabilitation, not just punishment.”

Lasquite’s family, who live in South Carolina, say they were blindsided by his detention. “We thought that part of his life was behind him,” said a relative. “He paid his dues, helped put bad people away, and rebuilt everything. We just don’t understand why this is happening now.”

A Pattern with Permanent Residents

The case underscores broader concerns about how immigration enforcement agencies handle green card holders with old convictions or unresolved legal matters — even in cases where individuals have cooperated with authorities and demonstrated rehabilitation.

Under U.S. immigration law, lawful permanent residents can still face removal proceedings for certain criminal offenses, regardless of when they occurred or whether the individual has served their sentence. However, advocacy groups argue that enforcement should take into account a person’s post-conviction conduct, community ties, and contributions to law enforcement.

“Sonny Lasquite is not a threat,” said Ernesto Delgado of the Southeast Immigrant Rights Network. “He is an example of someone who turned his life around and gave meaningful assistance to the justice system. Treating him like a fugitive now is deeply misguided.”

Awaiting Resolution

Lasquite remains in immigration custody as his legal team moves to reopen and challenge the removal order. A bond hearing is expected in the coming days, and attorneys say they are optimistic about his chances for relief, given his record of cooperation and rehabilitation.

His family is calling for compassion and justice. “He made a mistake, but he did the right thing afterward,” said his wife. “He deserves to come home.”

As public attention grows, the case of Sonny Lasquite is prompting renewed calls for immigration reform — particularly for cases involving non-citizens who have demonstrably assisted the U.S. government and made efforts to rebuild their lives.

