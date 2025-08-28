Hope for the Nations Prophetic Prayer Summit 2025

A Global Call to Prayer: The Hope for the Nations International Ministries is set to host its highly anticipated Prophetic Prayer Summit 2025, a powerful spiritual gathering that will unite believers from around the world in fervent prayer, worship, and prophetic intercession.

The summit will take place from Wednesday, August 27 to Monday, September 1, 2025, and will be held live online across multiple time zones, making it accessible to a global audience.

Hosts and Ministers

The summit will be led by two anointed women of God:

Bishop Nyambura Muthama , a respected spiritual leader known for her prophetic voice and commitment to global revival, will serve as the primary host of the event.

, a respected spiritual leader known for her prophetic voice and commitment to global revival, will serve as the primary host of the event. Minister Rosemary Mbugua, a seasoned minister of the Gospel with a strong prophetic and intercessory mantle, will be co-hosting and ministering throughout the summit.

Event Schedule by Time Zones

This 6-day online summit will be live across key global regions:

Eastern Time (US): 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

UK Time: 1:00 AM – 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

East Africa Time (EAT): 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM

The extended schedule allows attendees from all over the world to participate in both daytime and nighttime sessions, depending on their time zones.

How to Join

Participants can join the summit through Google Meet using the following link:

👉 https://meet.google.com/ubb-bxhd-hdh

Alternatively, you can dial in via phone (US):

📞 +1 601-908-5113

PIN: 959490978

A QR code is also provided on the event poster for quick access.

Support and Donations

To support the work of the ministry and contribute to the summit, donations are welcomed via CashApp or Zelle to:

📱 07176340010

💁🏽‍♀️ Anne Muthama

For further inquiries or information, attendees can email:

📧 hfnevents@gmail.com

This summit promises to be a time of intense prophetic release, strategic intercession, and divine encounters. Whether you’re a seasoned intercessor or someone seeking spiritual renewal, the Hope for the Nations Prophetic Prayer Summit 2025 offers a unique opportunity to align with God’s purposes and connect with a global community of faith.

Hope for the Nations Prophetic Prayer Summit 2025