ICE Fear: Detentions of Delivery Drivers in DC Concern Immigrants

In recent weeks, videos capturing federal agents detaining delivery drivers in Washington, D.C. have stirred deep concern — and fear — among the city’s immigrant communities. The incidents, largely involving Uber Eats and other gig workers, underscore escalating tensions amid a sweeping federal crackdown on immigration enforcement.

A Frightening Morning for “Sidi”

According to NBC4 Washington, a D.C. resident Tyler DeSue awaited burritos via Uber Eats on Saturday morning, only to notice the driver’s GPS had stopped moving nearby. When DeSue ventured outside, he was met with a surreal scene: a lone delivery driver surrounded by nearly a dozen officers wearing various uniforms, many masked.

Upon approaching, DeSue witnessed agents questioning the driver about his vehicle’s registration and immigration status. The driver — known only as “Sidi” on the app — spoke primarily Arabic and appeared visibly terrified. Sheer confusion and language barriers compounded the distress as agents cuffed him and placed him into an unmarked vehicle.

Impact Across the Delivery Gig

The viral videos of such detentions have rippled through online driver communities, sowing widespread anxiety. Some drivers have quietly ceased work, worried they might be the next targeted. One anonymous D.C. delivery worker, speaking in Spanish, revealed, “It’s been five days since I worked… I don’t know what to do.”

At a spot where 15 to 20 drivers typically lined up awaiting orders, DeSue noticed an alarming emptiness in recent days. A local restaurant in Columbia Heights confirmed orders had plummeted to around 4% of usual levels due to the drop in driver availability

Shared Fear from Community Advocates

Immigrant rights experts say the chilling effect extends beyond undocumented workers. Atenas Estrada, deputy program director at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, warned of a fearful ripple through D.C.’s immigrant communities both undocumented and documented. She noted many are changing their daily behaviors or avoiding public spaces altogether to stay safe.

Driving Economic and Social Impact

The broader consequences are tangible:

Delivery services are dwindling, with fewer drivers available and users pausing app usage for fear of placing workers in harm’s way.

Local businesses are hurting, especially in neighborhoods like Columbia Heights, where order volume is sharply down as drivers stay off the road.

Immigrant livelihoods are unstable, as gig work is often flexible but transient, and now chained by fear of immigration enforcement.

Larger Context: D.C.’s Immigration Crackdown

These incidents are part of a broader federal enforcement push in D.C. that has ignited controversy:

In mid-August, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a directive ending D.C.’s sanctuary policies, requiring local cooperation with ICE — a move that alarmed immigrant advocates and triggered legal action from the city.

The Trump administration’s “federal takeover” of D.C. law enforcement, begun August 11, has centered heavily on immigration enforcement, with ICE agents, HSI officers, and the National Guard visible across the city — at times prioritizing detentions over areas with higher violent crime.

Local residents and activists decry the emphasis on targeting immigrant communities over delivering public safety outcomes.

What’s at Stake

For migrant delivery drivers, many of whom came to the U.S. seeking a better life and stability, this crackdown has exacerbated an already perilous existence:

Gig work was chosen for its flexibility and autonomy — yet now feels increasingly unsafe.

Registration and documentation efforts have long lagged; drivers worry routine police checks may escalate into immigration probes.

The erosion of trust in law enforcement threatens collaboration on even public safety priorities.

Looking Ahead

As detentions and raids continue, immigrant communities are advocating for protections:

Legal support for drivers wrongly detained or stopped.

Clear guidelines limiting local cooperation with ICE unless legally warranted.

Stronger pathways to document gig workers and integrate them into safer, regulated frameworks.

In the meantime, delivery drivers — many fueling our daily meals — face a daily calculus: work and risk detention, or stay home and risk falling further behind.

