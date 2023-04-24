Great News For Kenyans In Washington DC – Title Deeds Delivery

By Optiven Investments
It’s always exciting to embark on this adventure and DELIVER Title Deeds to our diaspora investors through Optiven in the USA and inspiring possibilities in others. So Get ready, USA! Optiven is coming to a city near you! We are bringing eye-opening engagements, new projects, and an invitation to a journey you won’t forget, this is a tour you won’t want to miss. 

Get in touch today and join us for a day of investment and motivation. Let’s spread the good news and make Kenyans happy together on Optiven’s USA tour! 

Where: Optiven will be in Washington DC, Gospel Lighthouse Ministries 51blue Hen Drive Netwark De 19713 delivering title deeds to our customers!

When: Mark your calendar on 7th May 2023.

Optiven delivers the promise!!!!

