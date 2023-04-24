Great News For Kenyans In Washington DC – Title Deeds Delivery

It’s always exciting to embark on this adventure and DELIVER Title Deeds to our diaspora investors through Optiven in the USA and inspiring possibilities in others. So Get ready, USA! Optiven is coming to a city near you! We are bringing eye-opening engagements, new projects, and an invitation to a journey you won’t forget, this is a tour you won’t want to miss.

Get in touch today and join us for a day of investment and motivation. Let’s spread the good news and make Kenyans happy together on Optiven’s USA tour!

Where: Optiven will be in Washington DC, Gospel Lighthouse Ministries 51blue Hen Drive Netwark De 19713 delivering title deeds to our customers!

When: Mark your calendar on 7th May 2023.

Optiven delivers the promise!!!!

Investment Tip: Come and See what Optiven has in the basket!!!

Meet & Greet Optiven CEO mr George Wachiuri

Invest today for your betterment

We Value You Greatly Indeed.

This month we’re enabling you to enjoy easter by investing through Optiven. For EVERY KES 500,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, you will get a shopping voucher worth KES 7000 to celebrate Easter.

Together inspiring possibilities.

#InspiringPossibilities

Tel: 0790 66 77 99 (Fidelis USA region )

www.optiven.co.ke

