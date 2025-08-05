Kazi Majuu, Job Opportunities in Diaspora Without Scams

Looking for Opportunities Overseas? Verify Job Offers and Agencies with KaziMajuu – Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Office

For those exploring job opportunities abroad, whether searching for employment overseas or have already received a job offer from an international recruiter, it’s essential to ensure that the opportunity is legitimate and the agency or agent you’re dealing with is genuine.

Unfortunately, many unsuspecting job seekers fall victim to fraudulent job offers and unscrupulous recruitment agents promising lucrative positions that don’t exist. To protect yourself from scams and to pursue your career dreams safely, the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Diaspora Office is here to help through KaziMajuu.

What is KaziMajuu?

KaziMajuu is a trusted initiative under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs designed to support Kenyan citizens seeking employment abroad. The platform offers a range of services to ensure your journey toward overseas employment is safe, legal, and rewarding.

How Can KaziMajuu Help You?

✅ Verify Job Offers: Not sure if that overseas job offer is real? Send us the details, and we’ll help you verify its authenticity.

✅ Check Recruitment Agencies: We can confirm whether a recruitment agency or agent is registered and licensed to operate.

✅ Avoid Scams: With so many fake offers circulating online and offline, our office helps protect you from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

✅ Get Guidance on Legal Procedures: We provide advice on work permits, contracts, rights abroad, and what to expect in your destination country.

Why Verification is Important

Working abroad can be a life-changing opportunity—but only if it’s done right. Verifying offers through KaziMajuu gives you peace of mind, ensures you’re protected under Kenyan and international law, and increases your chances of a successful experience overseas.

Contact Us Today

Don’t take risks with your future. Before signing any contracts or sending money to unknown agents, reach out to us.

📍 Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Diaspora Office

📧 Email: kazimajuu@diaspora.go.ke

📞 Phone: +254207876000

🌐 Website: diaspora.go.ke

🔍 KaziMajuu – Your trusted partner for overseas job opportunities

Kazi Majuu, Job Opportunities in Diaspora Without Scams