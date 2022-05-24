Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration At the Embassy

Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration either at the Kenya Embassy in Wasington DC or Kenya Consulate in New York or the Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles California.

These locations are open between now to 4th June 2022 from 9am to 5pm. Registered voters should visit these locations with the original ID or valid passport that they used to register as a voter.

According to IEBC, person who duly applied to be registered and his or her name or biometric data has not been captured correctly in the register of voters may make a claim to the Registration Officer within the period prescribed for verification. The claim must be made in the prescribed form.

Registered voters can also check details of their registration by sending IDNumber#YearofBirth or PassportNumber#YearofBirth to SMS to 70000 or through the portal https://verify.iebc.or.ke/.

