Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration At the Embassy

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration At the Embassy
Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration At the Embassy

Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration either at the Kenya Embassy in Wasington DC or Kenya Consulate in New York or the Kenya Consulate in Los Angeles California.

- Advertisement -

These locations are open between now  to 4th June 2022 from 9am to 5pm. Registered voters should visit these locations with the original ID or valid passport that they used to register as a voter.

According to IEBC, person who duly applied to be registered and his or her name or biometric data has not been captured correctly in the register of voters may make a claim to the Registration Officer within the period prescribed for verification. The claim must be made in the prescribed form.

Registered voters can also check details of their registration by sending IDNumber#YearofBirth or PassportNumber#YearofBirth to SMS to 70000 or through the portal https://verify.iebc.or.ke/.

Kenyan Diaspora in US can now verify voter registration At the Embassy

Related Posts
NEWS

Urgent and Important: Victims of 1998 Embassy bombing…

NEWS

Kenya Responds to Claims of Renting Expensive House for Amb…

FEATURED STORIES

How Can You Transition From A Student To Working In…

NEWS

Salaries & List: Odd But Well Paying Jobs Kenyans In…

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More