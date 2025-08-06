Rosalind Wanyeki, Kenyan-born Pastor Faces Canada Deportation

Toronto, Canada — Reverend Rosalind Wanyeki, also known as Rev. Hadassah, a Kenyan-born pastor who fled religious persecution in Kenya along with her two young children, is now facing deportation from Canada.

A Life Fled, a Community Built

Wanyeki left Kenya in 2020 with her daughters—then aged four years and eight months—after alleging serious threats from a powerful church leader back home. She sought asylum in Canada and spent over five years establishing a life in Toronto, founding a gospel ministry, operating a small business, and becoming a trusted pillar for the Kenyan‑Canadian community.

Over that time, she is credited with providing spiritual, emotional, and practical support to more than 1,000 members of the diaspora through her church and affiliations with organizations like Sauti Yetu, Prayer Reign International Church, and the Kenya Canadian Association.

The Government’s Decision

Her initial asylum claim was eventually rejected, and her application under humanitarian and compassionate grounds for permanent residency was also denied. Canadian authorities issued a deportation date of August 7, 2025, even as court appeals and risk assessments remain pending.

Although her removal was delayed earlier in the year to allow her children to complete the school year, the new date is firm, despite growing calls to pause the process until legal avenues conclude.

Community Outcry & Support Campaign

A grassroots campaign has taken shape, including a widely circulated Change.org petition and advocacy by the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change. The petition underscores that her daughters, Joylene (10) and Pearl (6), have known only Canada as home—having grown up in Canadian schools and social circles with no lasting ties to Kenya.

Local religious leaders have echoed the plea, emphasizing that her deportation would create a “significant void in spiritual and emotional support” for Toronto’s East African communities. Reverend John Munywoki stated that Wanyeki alone serves well over 1,000 people, noting the impact on mental health and access to community resources if she is removed.

“Sending me back is like killing me”

Wanyeki has spoken candidly about her fears. She told City News Toronto that returning to Kenya under the circumstances would be tantamount to a death sentence—saying: “asking me to return is like telling me to die”.

What’s at Stake

Supporters argue that Wanyeki’s removal flies in the face of Canada’s 2021 pledge to regularize undocumented migrants, a commitment meant in part to protect individuals in situations like hers. Critics contend that her case is emblematic of a flawed system that discards asylum seekers with genuine claims before legal processes complete.

The Path Ahead

With the August 7 removal date approaching, Wanyeki’s legal team continues appeals. Meanwhile, community advocates are intensifying calls for an immediate halt to her removal until all processes—including risk assessments and court decisions—are fully exhausted.

