Ruto and Raila Odinga Joint Meeting with MPs Ends in Chaos

A tense joint parliamentary group meeting between President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and lawmakers from both the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and ODM collapsed in disarray on August 18, exposing a growing divide between Kenya’s political heavyweights and Parliament.

What was supposed to be a unifying session to rally support for the National Accord Framework—a proposed bipartisan roadmap for governance and reform—quickly turned into a storm of heckling, walkouts, and bitter exchanges over control of public funds, parliamentary integrity, and constitutional boundaries.

Raila Heckled Over NG-CDF Remarks

The confrontation erupted when Raila Odinga reiterated his view that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) is unconstitutional, and called for development projects under the fund to be transferred to county governments.

“MPs should not be in charge of the money. Let county governments implement development projects,” Raila said.

His remarks, long known to be unpopular among MPs, provoked audible heckling from several legislators, including some from his own ODM party. At least one MP could be heard shouting, “We are not rubber stamps!”, while others grumbled about being “thrown under the bus.”

One lawmaker told reporters afterward: “Raila has completely lost touch with the people who carry the political burden on the ground.”

Ruto Accuses Lawmakers of Corruption — MPs Walk Out

The situation grew even more volatile when President Ruto took the podium and echoed Raila’s concerns, accusing some MPs of engaging in bribery while conducting their parliamentary duties.

“They are collecting money in the name of Parliament, and sometimes that money never gets to Parliament. Instead, it ends up in the pockets of a few individuals. We are not going to shame them; we are going to apprehend them,” said Ruto.

While some applauded, others were clearly infuriated. Multiple MPs allegedly walked out of the meeting before it ended, visibly angered by what they saw as public humiliation and blanket condemnation of Parliament.

A Kenya Kwanza MP said afterward: “If the President has evidence, let him table it. But don’t come here and generalize all MPs as corrupt.”

Dissent on All Fronts

Raila’s call to transfer CDF control to counties and Ruto’s attack on Parliament over alleged bribery united MPs across party lines in protest, even if briefly.

Hon. Millie Odhiambo (ODM) blasted both leaders, saying: “Oversight is not corruption. MPs are not extortionists. We ask questions on behalf of the people.”

Ndindi Nyoro (Kenya Kwanza) added: “Let the Executive face oversight without intimidation. And if you take away CDF, then give us another tool to serve the people.”

Meeting Ends Prematurely

The meeting, expected to last several hours, was cut short amid mounting tensions, unresolved disputes, and growing signs of rebellion from the floor. Sources inside the meeting confirmed that no joint resolution was adopted, and that plans for a follow-up session have been put on hold.

“The atmosphere was toxic,” said a senior senator. “There was no dialogue, just a series of political lectures.”

Analysts: Unity Project in Crisis

The chaotic meeting has cast serious doubt on the viability of the National Accord Framework, and by extension, the working alliance between Ruto and Raila.

“This was not just a policy disagreement—it was a rebellion,” said one political analyst. “The leaders were speaking at MPs, not with them. That never ends well.”

Civil Society Reaction

While civil society groups praised the anti-corruption stance taken by both leaders, they also warned against undermining Parliament and called for proper channels of accountability.

“Fighting corruption should not come at the expense of institutional balance and mutual respect,” said one activist of Democracy Kenya.

Bottom Line:

The August 18 joint parliamentary meeting revealed a deepening rift between Kenya’s top political leaders and the MPs they depend on to push forward their agenda. With heckling, walkouts, and public dissent now in the open, the fragile Ruto–Raila alliance faces its toughest test yet — and the promise of national unity may be slipping away before it even begins.

