Sale by Diaspora Owner: High-End Commercial Property in Ngong

A high-potential, income-generating commercial and residential property is now available for sale by the owners – a Kenya diaspora family residing in the United States. This is a rare chance to own an income generating real estate asset in Kenya’s thriving property market.

Property Overview

Ground Floor: Fully leased retail shops and stores.

Upper Floors (4): Well-designed one-bedroom apartments, all currently occupied.

Rental History: Consistent near-zero vacancy rate with healthy rental returns year after year.

Condition: Built to high standard with Modern finishes and well-maintained. Gated with central access control and Security System (Accessible by pin code or cellular) and ready to continue generating income into the future.

Property Highlights

La Sierra Place is a premium mixed-use building strategically located in the heart of Ngong Township, just off Kiserian Road. The property offers a combination of fully leased commercial retail space and high-demand residential apartments, making it a perfect income-generating asset.

Investment Benefits

✅ Healthy Returns: Strong monthly income from both residential and commercial units

✅ Excellent Location: High-traffic area near key transport routes, schools, and businesses

✅ Secure Title & Documentation: Clean ownership, with sectional titles for each unit available on

demand and ready for transfer

✅ Hands-Off Ownership: Demonstrated Successful Remote Management: Minimal maintenance needs and existing long-term

tenants

✅ Valued at Ksh 75 Million, reasonable bids are invited as sale price with Installment payments is

negotiable. Offering attractive ROI potential

Investor Call to Action

This is a direct sale by the owner, meaning only bids from serious buyers are welcome no brokers or middlemen! The seller is inviting serious bids from qualified investors looking for a high-return, low-risk addition to their real estate portfolio. Your bid must include Full names and contact information, Price offered and payment terms desired as follows:

A. 10% downpayment on Sale agreement execution, and Balance Cash payment within 90 days.

B. Suggested Negotiable Installment payments

📩 Submit your interest or request more details by emailing:

lasierraplace@gmail.com

