Steve and Marjorie Harvey Age Difference: An Inspiring Love Story

When it comes to celebrity couples, the focus often lands on their careers, fashion choices, or red carpet appearances. But one question that frequently arises about comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, is about their age difference. How many years separate this power couple? And does it matter?

In this article, we dive into Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s age difference, how their love story began, and why their relationship continues to inspire many—proving that age is truly just a number.

How Old Is Steve Harvey?

As of 2025, Steve Harvey is 68 years old, born on January 17, 1957. He has built a legendary career as a comedian, actor, author, and host of hit shows like Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and Miss Universe.

How Old Is Marjorie Harvey?

Marjorie Harvey is currently 60 years old, born on October 10, 1964. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and philanthropic work, Marjorie is a style icon and the founder of The Lady Loves Couture, a fashion and lifestyle brand.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s Age Difference

The age gap between Steve and Marjorie Harvey is 8 years, with Steve being the older of the two. While some celebrity couples with larger age differences raise eyebrows, the Harveys prove that a healthy and happy relationship doesn’t depend on numbers.

A Relationship Built on Respect and Shared Values

Steve and Marjorie first met in the late 1980s but didn’t start dating until 2005. They married in 2007 and have been inseparable ever since. Their bond is rooted in deep mutual respect, trust, and faith.

In interviews, Steve has often credited Marjorie for changing his life and helping him grow both personally and spiritually. Their strong foundation makes their 8-year age difference virtually irrelevant in the grand scheme of their relationship.

What Can We Learn from Steve and Marjorie Harvey?

Their story offers valuable lessons about love, timing, and perseverance. Whether it’s building a blended family (they have 7 children combined) or supporting each other’s careers, the Harveys demonstrate what a committed partnership looks like.

Why the Age Difference Doesn’t Matter

In today’s world, age differences in relationships are becoming increasingly common, especially among celebrity couples. What matters more than age is compatibility, emotional maturity, and mutual support—all of which Steve and Marjorie share in abundance.

Conclusion

Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s 8-year age difference is just a small detail in a much bigger love story. Their enduring marriage continues to inspire fans worldwide, proving that love truly transcends age.

Whether you’re curious about the Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey age gap, their relationship timeline, or simply looking for inspiration, their journey shows that love can bloom and thrive at any stage of life.

