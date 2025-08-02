Top 10 Countries Attracting Highest Millionaires in 2025

As the world continues to evolve, the lure of new horizons grows stronger for wealthy individuals seeking more than just a vacation spot. In 2025, the landscape of luxury living and global investment reveals a captivating trend: countries embracing millionaires through golden visa and residency-by-investment programs.

These initiatives not only offer a pathway to permanent residence, but also promise a lavish lifestyle filled with exclusive opportunities, exquisite culture, and breathtaking scenery.

From sun-soaked Mediterranean coastlines to tax-friendly Gulf states and high-tech Asian hubs, here are the Top 10 countries attracting the highest number of millionaires in 2025—and the golden incentives that are drawing them in.

Here are the Top 10 countries projected to attract the highest net inflow of millionaires in 2025, along with a snapshot of their Golden Visa or Residency-by-Investment offerings:

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Net Inflow: +9,800

Key Program: Golden Visa

Why It Attracts: With zero income tax, political stability, and a booming luxury lifestyle market, the UAE tops the list. Its 10-year renewable Golden Visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, and specialized professionals, requiring as little as AED 2 million ($550,000) in real estate or capital investments.

2. United States

Net Inflow: +7,500

Key Program: EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

Why It Attracts: Despite complex immigration pathways, the U.S. remains a top choice for its economic opportunity, education, and quality of life. The EB-5 program requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in approved projects, leading to a green card for the investor and immediate family.

3. Italy

Net Inflow: +3,600

Key Program: Italian Investor Visa

Why It Attracts: Italy is becoming a hotspot for affluent expats. Investors can gain residency with contributions starting at €250,000 in start-ups or €500,000 in local companies. The lifestyle, culture, and flat-tax options make it a favorite among global elites.

4. Switzerland

Net Inflow: +3,000

Key Program: Lump-Sum Taxation Residency

Why It Attracts: Switzerland offers stability, discretion, and one of the world’s most robust financial systems. Rather than direct investment, wealthy individuals pay an annual fixed tax based on living expenses—typically €300,000 to over €1 million.

5. Saudi Arabia

Net Inflow: +2,400

Key Program: Premium Residency Program

Why It Attracts: A rising star in investment migration, Saudi Arabia’s premium residency appeals to investors aligned with its Vision 2030 economic transformation. It offers long-term visas and growing access to luxury living and business infrastructure.

6. Singapore

Net Inflow: +1,600

Key Program: Global Investor Program (GIP)

Why It Attracts: Singapore is a magnet for tech-savvy entrepreneurs and global investors. Its GIP requires an investment of SGD 2.5 million (USD 1.85 million) into a business or fund, and offers access to a clean, safe, and cosmopolitan environment.

7. Portugal

Net Inflow: +1,400

Key Program: Golden Residence Permit

Why It Attracts: Even after phasing out real estate options, Portugal remains attractive with routes via investment funds or research and development. Investors gain residency and a path to EU citizenship in five years—without the need to relocate full-time.

8. Greece

Net Inflow: +1,200

Key Program: Greece Golden Visa

Why It Attracts: Greece boasts one of the lowest investment thresholds in Europe—starting from €250,000 in property. With sunny weather, rich history, and EU access, it’s a top pick for lifestyle-driven investors.

9. Canada

Net Inflow: +1,000

Key Program: Start-Up Visa & Quebec Investor Program

Why It Attracts: Canada offers a blend of natural beauty and social stability. Through the Start-Up Visa or other regional programs, high-net-worth individuals can gain permanent residency with business experience or investment backing.

10. Australia

Net Inflow: +1,000

Key Program: Business Innovation & Investment Program (BIIP)

Why It Attracts: Known for its clean environment, stable politics, and strong economy, Australia welcomes investors and entrepreneurs. Programs like the National Innovation Visa attract forward-thinking millionaires and their families.

Final Thoughts

In 2025, the global elite are no longer settling for traditional borders—they are actively seeking countries that match their financial, lifestyle, and family priorities. Whether it’s tax efficiency in Dubai, the cultural charm of Tuscany, or the innovation hub of Singapore, golden visa programs are redefining how wealth moves across the globe.

These ten countries stand at the forefront, offering more than just access—they offer opportunity, security, and a global future for those ready to invest in a new life.

