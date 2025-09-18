Best Customer Service in Excellence – Optiven Limited

Optiven has once again raised the bar in the real estate sector after being crowned the “Best Customer Service Excellence” award at the StarBrands Awards 2025. This accolade reflects the organisations attitude that customer experience (CX) is not just a department but the responsibility of every team member across all levels. a

Optiven’s success is rooted in its core values, with customer obsession standing out as the guiding principle. Dr. Wachiuri, Founder and CEO, Optiven Group, while receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, acknowledged that the recognition represents the collective efforts of Optiven’s entire workforce.

“This award reflects the dedication of over 250 experienced professionals. They have made customer excellence their personal mission,” he commented.

From seamless digital platforms and personalised site visits to after sales support and value added developments, Optiven has continued to innovate around the client. As we gear up to celebrate Customer Service Week 2025 with the theme “Mission: Impossible,” clients are increasingly demanding more than properties. They are looking for experiences that inspire confidence. They also aim for relationships that are long term.

Winning at the StarBrands Award is not just a corporate milestone. It is a signal to the market that Optiven is setting the standard for customer centricity in Africa’s real estate. We remain committed to raising the bar. We embrace innovation and nurture a culture where every employee is a Customer service champion.

