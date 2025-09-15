Complete List of Emmy Winners 2025 and Notable Wins

The 77th Primetime Emmys, held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, honored television programming from June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025.
This year saw a number of firsts, record-setting wins, and strong showings across genres:
- Severance led all shows with 27 nominations.
- The Studio, in its first season, made history by winning 13 awards, the most ever for a comedy series in a single season.
- Adolescence dominated the Limited/Anthology categories, winning six major awards including Best Limited Series.
Major Awards & Historic Wins
Here are some of the most significant wins and moments:
- Outstanding Drama Series went to The Pitt.
- Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence
Performance categories:
- Lead Actor, Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Lead Actress, Drama: Britt Lower, Severance
- Supporting Actor, Drama: Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Supporting Actress, Drama: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Lead Actor, Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Supporting Actor, Comedy: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Supporting Actress, Comedy: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence — at age 15, the youngest ever in that supporting acting category.
- Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Other top category wins:
- Outstanding Reality/Competition Program: The Traitors
- Outstanding Talk Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special
- Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Winners in Major Categories
Below is a fuller list of winners in the main Primetime categories (drama, comedy, limited, acting, and variety/talk/reality) to give you a broader view.
Outstanding Drama Series – The Pitt
Outstanding Comedy Series – The Studio
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series – Adolescence
Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Britt Lower, Severance
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Seth Rogen, The Studio
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Outstanding Talk Series – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program – The Traitors
Historic & Memorable Moments
Jeff Hiller’s win for Supporting Actor in Comedy (Somebody Somewhere) marked a breakthrough, as did Hannah Einbinder’s long-anticipated win for Supporting Actress in Comedy (Hacks).
Owen Cooper, at 15, became the youngest person ever to win in the Supporting Actor category for Limited/Anthology/Movie.
The Studio’s sweep in comedy (13 wins) set a new benchmark.
Tramell Tillman became the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.