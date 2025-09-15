Complete List of Emmy Winners 2025 and Notable Wins

The 77th Primetime Emmys, held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, honored television programming from June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025.

This year saw a number of firsts, record-setting wins, and strong showings across genres:

- Advertisement -

Severance led all shows with 27 nominations.

The Studio, in its first season, made history by winning 13 awards, the most ever for a comedy series in a single season.

Adolescence dominated the Limited/Anthology categories, winning six major awards including Best Limited Series.

Major Awards & Historic Wins

Here are some of the most significant wins and moments:

Outstanding Drama Series went to The Pitt.

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Studio

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Performance categories:

Lead Actor, Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress, Drama: Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting Actor, Drama: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress, Drama: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead Actor, Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Owen Cooper, Adolescence — at age 15, the youngest ever in that supporting acting category.

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Other top category wins:

Outstanding Reality/Competition Program: The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Winners in Major Categories

Below is a fuller list of winners in the main Primetime categories (drama, comedy, limited, acting, and variety/talk/reality) to give you a broader view.

Outstanding Drama Series – The Pitt

Outstanding Comedy Series – The Studio

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series – Adolescence

- Advertisement -

Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Britt Lower, Severance

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Outstanding Talk Series – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program – The Traitors

Historic & Memorable Moments

Jeff Hiller’s win for Supporting Actor in Comedy (Somebody Somewhere) marked a breakthrough, as did Hannah Einbinder’s long-anticipated win for Supporting Actress in Comedy (Hacks).

Owen Cooper, at 15, became the youngest person ever to win in the Supporting Actor category for Limited/Anthology/Movie.

The Studio’s sweep in comedy (13 wins) set a new benchmark.

Tramell Tillman became the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Complete List of Emmy Winners 2025 and Notable Wins