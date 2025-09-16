Danada Developers is thrilled to announce the launch of our flagship real estate venture – Juja Creek, a tranquil and secure gated estate nestled just off Juja Farm Road.

This premier project marks a significant milestone for Danada Developers as we officially step into the Kenyan property market with a commitment to quality, transparency, and value. Juja Creek offers a unique opportunity for homeowners and investors alike to own prime land in a fast-growing area.

About Juja Creek

Juja Creek is a thoughtfully planned gated estate featuring 36 spacious plots, each measuring 50×100 (an eighth of an acre). Every plot comes with a READY individual title deed, giving buyers immediate ownership and peace of mind.

The estate is fully serviced, with both water and electricity already connected — allowing for seamless development and habitation from day one.

Unmatched Security & Serenity

Security and comfort are at the heart of the Juja Creek experience. The estate is enclosed by a stone perimeter wall and features:

24-hour crewed security

security CCTV surveillance for continuous monitoring and peace of mind

Whether you’re building your family home or investing in your future, Juja Creek offers a safe, serene, and promising environment.

Flexible Pricing & Payment Options

Each plot is priced at an affordable KES 2.45 million, with flexible payment plans available to suit your financial needs. This is your chance to own land in one of Kiambu County’s most sought-after locations at a competitive price.

Contact Us

For more information, site visits, or to begin your journey with Juja Creek, visit our website or contact our offices:

🌐 Website: www.danada.co.ke

📍 Offices:

Dallas, USA: +1 214-469-8263

Nairobi, Kenya: +254 716 003 333

Watch Video Below:

Danada Developers Launches First Project – Juja Creek