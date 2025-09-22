Donald Trump Reunites with Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk Funeral

Glendale, AZ — In a moment both somber and striking, President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk publicly reunited at the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. It was held Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The two high-profile figures, once embroiled in a very public falling-out, appeared to set aside past grievances. They did this to pay tribute to a man both credited with bringing them together once more.

Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was laid to rest in front of an estimated 78,000 mourners. Countless more watched via livestream. His death — the result of a still-under-investigation shooting at a campus freedom rally earlier this month — has sent shockwaves through the conservative movement. He helped galvanize the movement over the past decade.

Among the many emotional moments during the service, one caught national attention. It came when Trump and Musk were seen shaking hands and exchanging words in a private box overlooking the massive crowd. According to a professional lip reader consulted by several media outlets, Trump was heard telling Musk, “I’ve missed you.” This was a rare admission from the former president, known more for his bombast than his sentimentality.

Observers noted that Musk, typically reserved at public events of this nature, appeared visibly moved during the ceremony. In brief remarks made after the service, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, “Charlie was a force of nature. He believed in free speech, bold thinking, and fearless leadership. Today isn’t about politics — it’s about honoring someone who truly changed lives.”

Trump, who delivered the closing eulogy, echoed similar themes. “Charlie Kirk was more than a patriot — he was a visionary,” Trump said to a standing ovation. “He brought people together. Even people who didn’t always agree. He reminded us of what really matters: love of country, love of freedom, and love of each other.”

The funeral featured appearances from conservative leaders, student activists, and celebrities. It doubled as a rallying cry for unity in a political climate that remains deeply divided. Many noted the Trump-Musk handshake as symbolic of the kind of cross-personal reconciliation Kirk often called for in his public speaking.

While neither Trump nor Musk commented directly on the nature of their past disagreement — which stemmed largely from policy clashes and personal barbs traded on social media — their joint appearance suggests a thawing of relations.

Whether this signals a longer-term reconciliation remains to be seen. But for those gathered to honor a slain activist whose mission was, in his words, “to wake up a generation,” the image of two of the world’s most influential figures sharing a moment of grace may have been one of the funeral’s most powerful tributes.

