ETIAS: How Pre-Travel Authorization to Europe Will Affect You

Traveling to most European countries is about to undergo a major shift. Beginning in the last quarter of 2026, the European Union will officially implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) — a pre-travel screening system aimed at strengthening border security while simplifying travel for visitors from visa-exempt countries.

If you’re planning a trip to Europe or hold dual citizenship, here’s what you need to know about ETIAS: How Pre-Travel Authorization affects your journey.

What Is ETIAS?

ETIAS is not a visa, but rather a travel authorization system similar to the United States' ESTA or Canada's eTA. It applies to travelers from over 60 visa-exempt countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan, who want to enter most European countries for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180-day period).

The system is specifically designed for entry into the Schengen Area, which includes 27 European countries that have abolished internal border controls.

The system is specifically designed for entry into the Schengen Area, which includes 27 European countries that have abolished internal border controls.

Why Is ETIAS Being Introduced?

The primary goals of ETIAS are:

Enhancing security by identifying potential threats or irregular migration risks before travelers arrive.

Streamlining entry procedures at European borders.

Improving the management of who enters the Schengen Zone, by collecting information on travelers ahead of their arrival.

By conducting advanced screenings, the EU hopes to prevent security risks while making travel smoother for legitimate tourists and business travelers.

How Does ETIAS Work?

Here’s how the ETIAS process will work:

–Online Application: Travelers will complete a short online application form, providing basic biographical details, travel information, and passport data.

–Fee: A €20 fee will apply to applicants aged 18–70. Minors and older people are exempt.

–Automated Screening: Most applications will be processed within minutes, though some may take up to 96 hours for further review.

–Validity: Once approved, ETIAS authorization will be valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

–Presentation at Border: You must present your ETIAS approval along with your passport when entering the Schengen Area.

Who Needs ETIAS Authorization?

If you’re a citizen of a country currently exempt from needing a visa to visit the Schengen Area, you will soon need an ETIAS authorization. This includes citizens of:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Australia

Japan

South Korea

And many others

A complete list of eligible countries is available on the official ETIAS website.

Travelers With Dual Citizenship: What You Should Know

ETIAS has created some confusion among dual citizens, particularly those holding one Schengen passport and one from a visa-exempt non-EU country.

Key guidance:

If you have EU or Schengen citizenship, you do not need ETIAS to enter Europe — but you must travel using your EU/Schengen passport.

If you enter on your non-European passport, you’ll need to apply for ETIAS like any other non-EU national.

To avoid delays or unnecessary applications, always ensure you’re using the correct passport for travel — especially when entering or leaving Schengen countries.

Which Countries Are Affected?

ETIAS will apply to all Schengen Area countries, including popular destinations like:

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Netherlands

Greece

Austria

It will also apply to non-Schengen EU countries like Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus once they fully implement the system.

How Will ETIAS Affect Your Travel Plans?

For most travelers, the change will be minor — but preparation is key. While ETIAS approval is generally quick and straightforward, travelers should:

Apply at least several days in advance of departure.

Double-check passport expiration dates (you need at least 3 months of validity after your planned departure from Europe).

Avoid last-minute trips to Europe without checking ETIAS requirements.

Failure to obtain an ETIAS when required could result in being denied boarding or refused entry upon arrival in Europe.

Final Thoughts

While ETIAS introduces a new step for travelers to Europe, it is ultimately designed to make travel safer and more efficient. If you’re from a visa-exempt country, applying for ETIAS will become as routine as checking your passport or booking a flight.

Just remember to plan ahead, apply online in time, and understand how it applies to your specific citizenship situation.

Helpful Resources

Official ETIAS website: https://travel-europe.europa.eu/etias

