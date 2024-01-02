Where and How to Apply For Kenya Electronic Travel Authorization

As of January 1st 2024, The Kenya Government has replaced the eVisa system with an Electronic Travel Authorization system.

To implement this new policy, Kenya has developed a digital platform to ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance and undergo the necessary security checks before their arrival.

This will maintain Kenya’s safety while enhancing travel convenience. All visitors must apply for the ETA via www.etakenya.go.ke and pay a processing fee of USD $30.

After submission, a security check will be carried out in coordination with the country of origin of the passenger. The result, either approval or denial, will be shared within 1-2 weeks.

Here below is the latest update on the Visa-free tavel to Kenya:

LATEST UPDATE: KENYA BECOMES VISA-FREE FOR GLOBAL TRAVELLERS FROM 1ST JANUARY 2024

-From 1st January 2024, the Electronic Travel Authorization will replace the eVisa system for Kenya.

-To implement this new policy, Kenya has developed a digital platform to ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance and undergo the necessary security checks before their arrival. This will maintain Kenya’s safety while enhancing travel convenience.

-Visitors must apply for the ETA via www.etakenya.go.ke and pay a processing fee of USD $30.

-After submission, a security check will be carried out in coordination with the country of origin of the passenger. The result, either approval or denial, will be shared within 1-2 weeks.

All visitors including infants and children who intend to travel to the Republic of Kenya must have an approved Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before the start of their journey.

Please have the following documents ready before starting your application.

For all travellers

Valid passport for at least six (6) month after your planned date of arrival into Kenya with at least one blank page

Selfie or passport-type photo

Contact information, email address and phone number

Details of your arrival and departure itinerary

Accommodation booking confirmation(s)

Credit card, debit card, Apple pay or other means of payment

Based on your country of residence and citizenships the following may also be required:

Financial assets / banks letter(s)

Return transportation booking (flight ticket,..)

Based on your country of residence and travel history the following may also be required:

Yellow fever certificate

Other vaccination(s) or test results certificates

Based on your purpose of visit the following may also be required:

Letter and/or appointment letter from the referring doctor / hospital

Conference invitation/participation letter

Employment contract

Supporting documents for resettlement

For Business visits

Invitation letter from company

Copy of registration of the company

For Family visits

Invitation letter from family/host

Identity card / Passport / Alien card / Entry permit of the family member / host

Source-https://www.governorscamp.com/

Where and How to Apply For Kenya Electronic Travel Authorization