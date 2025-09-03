Gina Morello: American World Traveller Woman Moves To Portugal

After an extraordinary journey spanning every corner of the globe, American traveler Gina Morello has chosen to put down roots — not in her birthplace, but in Portugal, the country she says finally gave her the feeling of home.

Gina Morello made headlines as one of the rare individuals to visit every country in the world, a feat accomplished by fewer than 300 people. But for Morello, the journey was never just about passport stamps or bucket lists.

“When I first started traveling, my motivation wasn’t about checking countries off a list,” she says. “It was about curiosity — about people, cultures, landscapes, and ultimately, about myself.”

Over the years, Morello’s journey took her from the snow-capped peaks of Bhutan to the bustling markets of Lagos, from the deserts of Sudan to the fjords of Norway. Along the way, she encountered moments of breathtaking beauty, human kindness, and deep personal insight. But it wasn’t until she arrived in Portugal that something shifted.

“After visiting every country, I finally understood that I was looking for a home not defined by a map but by a feeling of ease, safety, comfort, and a sense of belonging — and I found that feeling in Portugal.”

Portugal, with its laid-back lifestyle, strong sense of community, and stunning natural beauty, offered her something no other country had. It wasn’t just the ocean views of the Algarve, the charm of Lisbon’s cobbled streets, or the soulful sound of Fado music. It was the feeling — one of peace, connection, and being truly at ease.

Morello’s decision comes at a time when Portugal has been increasingly recognized as one of the world’s best places to live and retire. With its affordable cost of living, high quality of life, and welcoming visa programs, the country has become a magnet for expats from around the globe.

Still, for Morello, the choice was deeply personal — the culmination of a journey that began with exploration and ended in self-discovery.

“I thought I was chasing the world,” she reflects, “but what I was really searching for was a place where I could just be. Portugal gave me that.”

Now settled in a quiet coastal town, Morello plans to write a book about her experiences — not just about the countries she’s visited, but about what it means to seek, to wander, and ultimately, to come home.

As she puts it:

“Home isn’t always where you’re from. Sometimes, it’s where you stop searching.”

Gina Morello: American World Traveller Woman Moves To Portugal