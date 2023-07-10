Kenyan Man Kim Musau Drives from Nairobi To Portugal By Road

“Another biggest challenge is visas for Africa especially West Africa – both logistically and cost. It is easier to get a foreign continent visa than getting one for most African countries. Border crossings are not easy anywhere in Africa, starting with some of our immediate neighboring countries. You must be thorough and well-informed to face these kind of hurdles. The challenges can be many – from unfriendly officers, bad weather, bad roads or no roads at all and language barriers,” he notes.