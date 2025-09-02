How I Secured My US F-1 Visa and Conquered Challenges

For Simon Kanya from Kiambu County, earning admission to the University of South Dakota for his Master’s in Business Administration was a dream come true. But one final hurdle stood between him and his new academic journey in America—the U.S. F-1 visa interview.

Simon approached the process with determination and careful preparation to secure his US F-1 visa.

Once he received his admission and I-20, he began studying the types of questions that visa officers often ask. With the guidance of the International Scholars Program (ISP), he attended multiple mock interview sessions, which helped him prepare thoroughly on how to secure an F-1 visa successfully.

By the time the big day arrived, Simon was ready. At the embassy, he faced a series of questions: Why had he chosen the University of South Dakota? What program was he pursuing? How would he fund his studies? What were his career plans after graduation? His extensive preparation made it possible for him to secure the visa and answer each question with precision and confidence.

His strategy was simple: understand his program deeply, articulate his career goals clearly, and show how his education abroad aligned with his future aspirations in Kenya. When the officer asked about his funding, Simon confidently explained the financial arrangements made possible through ISP’s support, ensuring his ability to secure a US F-1 visa.

When asked about his future, he shared his vision of building products in fintech, education, and agriculture—ventures he hopes will scale globally and uplift communities back home.

The preparation paid off. The interview, which can often feel intimidating, turned into a smooth and encouraging experience. His visa was approved, and Simon walked out of the embassy with a smile, knowing his dream was finally within reach after securing the essential visa.

Reflecting on the journey, Simon expressed gratitude to ISP for their consistent guidance—from school applications to financing and visa preparation. He also thanked his family for their unwavering support, especially his siblings who stood by him through every step in securing his US F-1 visa.

https://youtu.be/7JyMs_0VLps

