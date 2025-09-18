How ISP Opened My Doors to a Master’s in America

For Nick Mwaura, the dream of studying abroad had been alive long before he discovered the International Scholars Program. In fact, he had already secured a full scholarship to study in the United Kingdom. Everything seemed set—until a chance encounter with ISP changed the trajectory of his life.

Nick recalls visiting ISP’s Nairobi offices on a Monday morning. “I got exposed to the different institutions they work with in the U.S. and their focus on science, technology, and mathematics,” he shares.

- Advertisement -

That very day, he made the bold choice to enroll in ISP, joining a community of scholars committed to pursuing U.S. master’s degrees. Coincidentally, he met another prospective student—someone who had also been admitted to study in the UK. Both made the leap that day, and both are now headed to the U.S.

But Nick’s decision wasn’t made lightly. He had to convince his parents, who were cautious given the rise of scams targeting students in Kenya. “I exposed them to ISP’s social media, YouTube channels, and even got them to attend online sessions hosted by Bob Mwiti,” he says. The family soon recognized ISP’s legitimacy, and their support sealed Nick’s commitment.

By August 2nd, Nick had officially joined the program, and by November 4th, his visa was approved—a moment of victory that made the leap of faith worth it.

For Nick, ISP is more than just a program. It’s a platform where African students gain exposure to global networks, refine their professional skills, and build solutions for their communities. “Through ISP, I know I’ll be able to refine my software project and penetrate the African market with a solution that truly makes an impact,” he explains.

Nick credits ISP founders Bob Mwiti and Wilfred Mui for creating a life-changing opportunity. “What they have done here is breathtaking,” he says. “It will help so many African kids nurture themselves and solve real problems.”

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

How ISP Opened My Doors to a Master’s in America