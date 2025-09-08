ICE Raids Planned for Chicago, Boston and Other Sanctuary Cities

A wave of heightened immigration enforcement is poised to hit major U.S. cities this week, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids reportedly planned for sanctuary cities including Chicago, Boston, and others across the country.

The move has sparked concern among immigrant communities and local officials, as federal authorities ramp up deportation efforts under the second term of President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, rumors of imminent ICE activity spread rapidly throughout Chicago, causing anxiety among undocumented residents and advocacy groups. The fears are not unfounded: in Boston, federal agents have already escalated operations, and officials warn that more cities should brace for similar action.

“You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country,” said Tom Homan, the former acting director of ICE and now a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. He referred to sanctuary jurisdictions as “problem areas,” indicating they will be prioritized in the coming days as part of a broader deportation agenda.

Sanctuary cities—municipalities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities—have long been a point of contention between local governments and the federal administration. Critics of the policy argue that it creates safe havens for undocumented immigrants, while supporters maintain that it helps build trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.

On Sunday, the DHS issued a pointed statement blaming Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for maintaining sanctuary policies that, according to the agency, “not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens.” Mayor Wu has not yet responded publicly to the statement.

It is important to note that being undocumented in the United States—whether by crossing the border without authorization or overstaying a visa—is a civil infraction, not a criminal offense. Nonetheless, ICE operations frequently conflate immigration violations with criminality, a practice that civil rights groups have long criticized.

Immigration advocates warn that the looming raids could separate families, spread fear throughout communities, and discourage cooperation with police, particularly among immigrants who are victims or witnesses of crimes. “This is about intimidation, not safety,” said one Chicago-based organizer. “These raids destabilize our neighborhoods and hurt public trust.”

As tensions rise, legal aid organizations and community groups are ramping up their efforts to inform residents of their rights, distribute resources, and provide rapid-response assistance during potential raids.

With ICE’s enforcement push seemingly accelerating and sanctuary cities squarely in the crosshairs, the country finds itself once again confronting deeply divisive questions about immigration, public safety, and the federal government’s role in local affairs.

